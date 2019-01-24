DialMyCalls.com Launches Recurring Messaging to Schedule Mass Notifications

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --DialMyCalls, a leader in voice broadcasting and SMS marketing, has announced an upgrade to their communication platform. Customers will now have the ability to set up broadcasts to go out on a set schedule with the introduction of Recurring Messages.



Recurring messaging is designed to help users of DialMyCalls send out phone calls, text messages, and/or emails on a specific schedule that is set.



Setting up a recurring message is extremely easy and only takes a few simple steps to get started. The new addition to DialMyCalls will be great for churches to send out weekly reminders, neighborhoods and apartment complexes to send out monthly rent reminders, wake up calls, and businesses can even use the service to send out a daily motivational call to all employees. The possibilities are endless when it comes to adding the ability to set a frequency at which broadcasts go out through the online platform.



DialMyCalls' brand new recurring messaging service is available through the company's online dashboard, mobile website, and will be available on the mobile app soon.



With the addition of recurring messages, DialMyCalls looks to improve an already top-notch mass notification system. Giving customers the ability to set up a phone call, text message and/or email to go out on a daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly basis is sure to increase usage in the online communication platform.



Recurring messaging launches today and can be tested out at DialMyCalls.com. To utilize the new broadcast scheduling service, customers will need to purchase pay-as-you-go credits and set up the auto-replenish feature or sign up for a recurring monthly plan and agree to the overage rates – there is no additional charge to add the recurring messaging feature to a DialMyCalls account.



About DialMyCalls

Founded in Jupiter, FL, DialMyCalls is one of the leading providers of automated phone calls, SMS text messages, and email broadcasts. With a simple online platform and endlessly customizable features, DialMyCalls is used by thousands of businesses, government agencies, schools, and charities to stay in touch with clients, residents, customers, and more.



For more information, please visit https://www.dialmycalls.com/features/recurring-messages or call 800-928-2086. You can also email tsmith@ontimetelecom.com for additional information.