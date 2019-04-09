Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyers Launches New Website

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyers has launched a new website that re-establishes the firm as one of the country's leading buyers of pre-owned diamond rings, estate jewelry, and fine timepieces.



"At Diamond Estate, we always strive to be at the forefront of the industry, and that includes technologically," says owner Carl Blackburn. "Our new website has been completely redesigned, incorporating all the latest tech advances, making it even easier to browse and deliver quickly the information a visitor needs to make a smart selling decision."



According to Blackburn, Diamond Estate's new website is especially friendly to mobile phone users, who now account for over 60% of visitors. The site also makes it easy to access the company's large number of 5 star Google and Yelp reviews from clients nationwide.



Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyer's attentive sales process, which focuses on helping clients understand how much their item is worth, often results in enthusiastic reviews of the company's service:



"Extremely professional, kind, and intelligent staff. They didn't just give me the quote, they answered all my questions and helped me to understand the specific reasons for the value of the diamond. I needed the money for medical bills for my daughter and it was nice to deal with people who I felt really work hard at, and care about getting the best price possible for the customer." – Jennifer T.



This commitment to education and transparency also extends to the articles and videos that Diamond Estate publishes on its website. "Our latest article that explains how diamond price calculators can help you sell a diamond ring for fair cash price has been receiving a lot of positive feedback," says Blackburn. "It demystifies not only diamond pricing but also how you can sell your ring without the high fees associated with auction websites and online consignment stores."



As with many of its most popular articles, Diamond Estate has followed it up with a video of the Top 6 Diamond Calculators, which provides the public with a better visual understanding of how to use these online pricing tools.



Carl Blackburn founded his company a decade ago, after working many years as a successful bridal jewelry designer. Starting from a small one-room office in San Diego's Jewelers Exchange building, he quickly became one of the country's most prominent estate jewelry buyers.



"We were one of the first companies to popularize (on a national level) the idea of a professional, dedicated jewelry buyer — a business the public could contact to sell large carat diamond jewelry, expensive timepieces, and valuable antique jewelry," says Blackburn.



"Back then the gold jewelry buying business was booming, thanks to the big spike in gold prices. But when it came to expensive diamond jewelry, as well as prestige timepieces from Rolex and Patek Philippe, a seller often had only two choices: their local pawn shop or their local antique and estate jewelry store. For larger items in the $20,000 plus range, sellers typically turned to the major auction houses such as Christie's or Sotheby's. I believe we helped change that."



To learn more about Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyers, visit their new website at: DiamondEstate.com.



About Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyers

With buying locations throughout the United States, Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyers makes immediate and generous cash offers for your previously-owned diamond jewelry, high-brand jewelry & watches, large carat diamond engagement rings, antique jewelry, and precious colored gemstones. We love to meet new clients, learn about your unique items, share our knowledge with you, and help you make the right decision about selling your luxury gift assets.