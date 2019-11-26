Diamond Estate Moves Headquarters to San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyers has moved its national headquarters from La Jolla to downtown San Diego. "By moving into the San Diego Jewelers Exchange we are better able to serve our local San Diego clients, as well as maintain the high-level of security we require for shipments of expensive watches and diamond jewelry," says owner Carl Blackburn.



Security is a high priority for Diamond Estate and its clients, which is why the company works only with best-in-class shipping providers and insurers. "When clients are shipping us a Rolex watch or Tiffany diamond ring worth $10,000 or more, they want an iron-tight guarantee that their items will be safe," says Blackburn, "And we provide that."



In addition to being one of the country's most prominent estate jewelry buyers, Blackburn is also a private jeweler, working with local San Diegans who are looking to purchase 5+ carat diamonds, vintage luxury watches, and designer estate jewelry.



"There is sometimes a good synchronicity between my work as President and Head Buyer of Diamond Estate and my work as San Diego's private jeweler," says Blackburn. "For example, there are times when I can offer a diamond seller an excellent price on their large carat diamond, and then place that diamond into an engagement ring that I am creating for a client."



"It's a win-win situation for all parties," Blackburn adds. "My streamlined business model and low overhead allow me to pay the diamond seller a higher cash price than other jewelry buyers, while providing an engagement ring to my client at a price far below any retail store or big online jeweler, such as Blue Nile."



However, in most cases the diamonds, jewelry, and timepieces that Diamond Estate buys are sold via their international network of resellers and private buyers who are on a waiting list for a particular item.



"This is especially true of Rolex watches," says Blackburn. "People are often surprised by how much more we pay than other watch buyers. And one big reason for that is we have a private client waiting to own that specific Rolex. We aren't going to place your watch in a showcase and hope someday that a buyer will come in and pay us a fair price for it."



To learn more about Diamond Estate Jewelry Buyers and the fine jewelry and watches that it buys from the public, visit their website at DiamondEstate.com.