Diamond Factory Dallas & Southwest Diamond Cutters Newly Upgraded Laboratory Is Now Open

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2017 --Diamond Factory Dallas and affiliate, Southwest Diamond Cutters are lead manufacturers of diamonds in the U.S. They have newly upgraded their laboratory with the latest equipment from Sarin Technologies. Since the merge, it has allowed them to create the finest diamonds in the country by combining years of expertise with this newly implemented technology.



Diamond Factory Dallas and Southwest Diamond Cutters utilizes the most innovative methods of rough planning, inclusion scanning and laser processing to create better quality stones. Using these advanced laser processing techniques that seamlessly link all the processes involved with diamond cutting, they are able to improve the accuracy of the diamond cut. Thus ensuring the highest levels of color, clarity in stones and efficiency in their day to day operations.



To give further insight, the inclusion scanning technologies of Sarine can detect inclusions up to I3 classifications and scans most diamonds including; frosted and slightly coated, regardless of level of impurities. This aids in the handling of all types of inclusions, whether transparent or black piques, cracks ("gletzes"), bubbles or clouds.



Diamond Factory Dallas owner, Barry Adler says, "We are changing the landscape of the diamond industry by setting a standard with next-generation technology." He added, "We are focused on excellence and setting trends in the industry through innovation and creativity. We turn every challenge into an opportunity and our commitment is infinite."



To learn more about Diamond Factory Dallas and Southwest Diamond Cutters, visit their websites at: https://diamondfactorydallas.com & http://southwestdiamondcutters.com.



About Diamond Factory Dallas & Southwest Diamond Cutters

Diamond Factory Dallas and Southwest Diamond Cutters are renowned leaders in the development of new and evolving methods in diamond manufacturing. They continue to lead in the advanced evaluation, planning, cutting, shaping, polishing and grading systems for diamond production. Their expert technicians are able to appraise your diamond with the utmost accuracy while still providing customers with an honest review of what will bring them the most value for their money.



Through the use of their well-equipped laboratory and their 4C grading system (color, cut, clarity, & carat-weight) they have been able to set standards and deliver high quality diamonds inspiring the confidence of the public and their customers for years.