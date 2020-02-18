New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --Diamond Lighthouse is pleased to announce the move to its new office on 50 west 47 street suite 1916 New York 10036. The new office space is expected to optimize the diamond auctioneer's capacity to serve customers in their close location, from sales to customer support. The move ties into Diamond Lighthouse's broader strategy of giving customers premium values for their products through an expedient sales process that also involves free shipping and evaluation.



Advanced security, air conditioning, easy access, and proximity to industry stakeholders are some of the driving factors for the company's relocation. The modern office in the International Gem Tower offers the company housing for enormous inventory, along with show space and room for testing all diamond pieces. The company intends to continue working with the same dealer networks during and after the relocation.



"We are a growing and well-established company that's taken part in thousands of diamond transactions. Our goal is to get closer to our clients and employees, and there could never be a better location than our new office. The new location, together with targeted improvement in our operational efficiencies will help us keep up with the changing needs of our clients and provide a superior value for all our diamond sellers and buyers," said the managing director at Diamond Lighthouse.



Diamond Lighthouse serves as a cross-channel platform for the buying and selling of diamonds. The process starts online, where anyone that wishes to sell their jewelry can fill a form and describe the details of their piece. After submission of this form, a representative from the company contacts the seller and organizes for shipping.



Once the diamond merchandiser gets the package, they conduct a free evaluation led by a GIA-trained gemology staff. The evaluation stage is for establishing the quality (based on the 4 Cs of color, clarity, cut and carat) and the potential price range for the diamond piece. The final step is the selling process, where Diamond Lighthouse lists the product in the market to its network of diamond buyers.



The technological capabilities of the auctioneer enable the bidding process to reflect online in real-time, showing every offer made. A diamond owner then gets to decide what to accept or reject. Upon a successful sale, the company sends the money to the sellers via a transfer method of their choosing.



2020 Outlook



Diamond Lighthouse has also announced that it is speeding up the selling process so owners can get an offer for their products on the same day, as opposed to 2 business days. The company believes that this move will help to improve convenience for customers, offering them the speed of a pawnshop but with the trust and transparency of a well-regulated evaluation and pricing process.



For more information visit http://www.diamondlighthouse.com.



About Diamond Lighthouse

Diamond Lighthouse speeds up the diamond selling and buying transactions by linking buyers and sellers in a transparent and systemized supply chain. Their services include free shipping and evaluation of diamond pieces. Their longtime expertise in the trade enables them to fetch the best prices for their sellers and superior quality pieces for their buyers.



Contact:

Eli Ofel

(844) 207-3042

info@diamondlighthouse.com