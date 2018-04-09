Diamond Mining, Trading, and Manufacturing Expert Patrick Saada's Daughter, Galith, Opens Jewelry Brand

Ramat Gan, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --Diamonds have been associated with the family of Patrick Saada for years, and this isn't surprising considering that Patrick Saada is the founder of well-known diamond company Infinite Diam. But Patrick Saada's daughter, Galith, is now involved in the diamond industry as well with the opening of her own brand of jewelry.



Patrick Saada is a name that is well-known in the diamond industry, particularly when it comes to diamond mining, trading, and manufacturing. Being the founder and visionary force behind Infinite Diam, Patrick Saada has already cemented his place in the industry. Infinite Diam is one of the most respected names when it comes to mining, thanks to Patrick Saada, and as Infinite Diam confirms, "With currently diverse interest in the diamond mining sector, our founder Patrick Saada acquired his knowledge between 2007 and 2013. He was during this period actively involved (in) and responsible for the development of Koidu, the largest kimberlite diamond mine in Sierra Leone. He has been exposed to all the facets of an industrial extractive operation including geology, mining, metallurgy, and engineering."



But there's more good news from the family: Patrick Saada's daughter, Galith, has just launched her own brand of jewelry, also named Galith. The Galith story is quite interesting since Galith, from a young age, was exposed to the beauty and magic of diamonds. Being born and raised in the diamond capital of Antwerp in Belgium, Galith learned to appreciate the value of diamonds early on. Patrick Saada's own passion and appreciation for diamonds have been passed on to his daughter, and this is one of the reasons why Galith decided to start her own jewelry brand.



The Galith brand of jewelry specialises in all kinds of beautiful jewelry, from earrings to rings to necklaces and bracelets. But Galith is also known for its marvelous engagement rings. One more aspect of the diamond engagement rings from Galith is the fact that they are custom-made. Galith adds, "Every engagement ring is custom made to your specifications. Select from an elegant setting from our collection, with choice of design, metal, and stone shape. Based on your budget, desired carat weight and quality of the center stone, we hand pick the perfect diamond for your ring."



Since Galith is Patrick Saada's daughter, she has invaluable access to the finest stones mined by her father's own company, Infinite Diam. Thanks to this, Galith eliminates the need for a middleman and is able to pass on the savings to clients as well.



About Patrick Saada

Patrick Saada is a renowned specialist in the manufacturing, mining, and trading of diamonds. To get more information about the expertise of Patrick Saada as well as Galith when it comes to precious gems, visit his website.