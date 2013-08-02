Diana Busuioc - A New Star in Hollywood. 'The Impaler' Is Bringing Dracula Back in Theatres This Halloween

Tarzana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2013 --'The Impaler' is bringing Dracula back in Theatres this Halloween!



Vlad III of the Draculesti Order, the famous Romanian Ruler that became our beloved Bram Stoker's Dracula- is back! The film is produced by Daniel Anghelcev and Full Moon Films in association with Afflatus Productions and it stars the Romanian actress Diana Busuioc. The Director, Derek Hockenbrough, promises that this is a unique perspective of the vampire legend that is going to retell the story of how Dracula emerged as a demonic figure of the Transylvanian folklore.



Diana Busuioc stars as Veronica, the Romanian lady of the castle, but you will have to watch the movie and navigate through the intricate emotions and levels of despair, grief and revenge that come along with her character, in order to enjoy her full mysterious presence.



She has been a constant presence on the Hollywood stage, in productions like "King Lear", directed by Tim McNeal, "The Goat", directed by Linda McDaniel or "The 365 Days 365 Plays" directed by Eva Minemar and produced by 'Angry Bubble Productions'. She graduated from the 'Stella Adler Theatre Academy' and is a proud alumni carrying the legacy over.



‘The Impaler’ jumps between the present day journey of seven high-school friends in the Romanian tyrant’s last castle and the mysterious final moments of Vlad’s mortal life. The film also stars Teo Celigo, Christina Collard, Marcienne Dwyer, Christian Gehring, Rocco Nugent, Mark Jacobson, and Mindy Robinson.



Synopsis: Seven high-school friends begin their Euro-trip at the actual castle of Vlad the Impaler where he supposedly sold his soul to the Devil over 500 years earlier, but the decrepit castle's past envelopes them in a bloody ritual.



The company behind the film is still considering different distribution options, however at least a limited theatrical run in Los Angeles around Halloween has been confirmed. This is going to be one to sink your teeth into!



