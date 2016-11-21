Dickerson Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Service Providing Variety of HVAC Services

Austin, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Dickerson Air Conditioning & Refrigeration has established an outstanding reputation for HVAC services over the course of the last 22 years. Now the company is making a larger digital push as it emphasizes the strength of its heating, cooling and refrigeration services in Austin, Arkansas.



The company provides a variety of services to customers from throughout Lonoke County, Arkansas and beyond, including heating repair, commercial refrigeration maintenance and repair, air conditioning repair, furnace and air conditioning installation and more. The company primarily uses American Standard brand equipment in all of its work, providing customers with a trusted name in heating and air conditioning.



In addition to 22 years of experience (35 total for the company's founder, including 13 before starting Dickerson Air Conditioning & Refrigeration), the company is also credentialed as a HVACR Class A State Licensed Contractor, and is EPA Certified. These types of credentials indicate the high level of quality Dickerson Air Conditioning & Refrigeration provides to all of its clients across Arkansas locations such as Jacksonville, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Lonoke County, Pulaski County, Austin, Cabot, Conway and more.



"Since our founding in 1994, we have truly made a name for ourselves thanks to our commitment to high-quality service for heating and refrigeration in both the commercial and residential spaces," said Stacy Dickerson, owner of Dickerson Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. "We are also able to provide service for walk-in coolers and ice machines. This gives us a tremendous variety of services we can market to our customers, and we are pleased to continue to be such a trusted and respected source for all these services."



About Dickerson Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Service

Dickerson Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Service has been providing quality HVAC services since 1994. Immediate and 24-hour emergency service is available in addition to the company's standard services, and 100 percent financing is available on American Standard heating and air conditioning systems to qualified customers.



For more information about the company's service offerings, visit http://www.dickersonacandrefrigerationservice.com/.