Dickinson Furniture City Inc. Partners with BizIQ

In this brand new partnership, Dickinson Furniture City Inc. will seek to boost its online presence and its customer base throughout the Dickinson area. BizIQ uses a strategy for marketing primarily based on search engine optimization, giving customers better online access to local businesses when they perform Google searches. BizIQ has also developed a completely new and fresh website for the furniture store, and a new marketing campaign that involves two blog posts each month and better overall communication between customers and the company.



The new website for the company developed by BizIQ features a significant amount of informative, relevant content that touches on the services provided by Dickinson Furniture City Inc. All content is written by professional, skilled copywriters. The site also features a variety of channels through which customers are able to reach out to the store and learn more about dining room furniture in Dickinson, ND.



"We are excited to be taking this newest leap forward with our digital marketing," said Charles Piotrowski, owner of Dickinson Furniture City Inc. "There are plenty of people throughout North Dakota who are in need of easy access to information about furniture sales and purchasing tips, and we believe this new marketing initiative will help us deliver exactly that. We're thrilled to be working with BizIQ."



About Dickinson Furniture City, Inc.

Dickinson Furniture City, Inc. has been serving its community with the highest-quality furniture available for the past 50 years. For more information about the company and its products and services, visit http://dickinsonfurniturecity.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.