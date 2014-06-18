Did You Get Vaccinated Against HPV? Beware of the Other Types of HPV; CBCD Reviews Medical Information

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --"Infected with the HPV virus? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - John Evans, CBCD



Did you get vaccinated against HPV? Then, you are only partially protected against the HPV virus. The reason? The HPV vaccine protects against only four types of HPV: 16, 18, 6, and 11. The other 100 or so types are not covered. Many of theses types, such as HPV 31, 35, 45, 56, 58, 66, and 68, also cause genital warts, and sometimes cancer. (1) This is the reason Cancer.net says that women should still have a Pap test, even if they’ve already been vaccinated. (2) An individual can get infected with any strain of HPV, at any time. In fact, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). A person who is sexually active can get HPV, even if this person had sex with only one partner. An infected individual can develop symptoms years after having sex with an infected partner. (3)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the (HPV and other viruses) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.