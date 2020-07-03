DIDWW Introduces a Highly Functional Outbound SIP Trunking Solution for Telco Operators

Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2020 --DIDWW, offering high quality private global voice and sms network, invites telecom operators to benefit from its reliable and flexible outbound SIP trunking solution. With local dialing to local, mobile, toll-free, short and emergency numbers available in 33 countries, customers can have access to the traditional telephony network, while global termination routes are also available.



DIDWW outbound SIP trunking service is delivered over a private, global, geo-redundant, advanced IP backbone. This world-class network ensures the delivery of cost-efficient calling with the highest level of audio quality, availability and rock-solid reliability.



"For over 15 years our core focus has been on inbound services, but the desire to become a one-stop-shop for telco operators and our reliable globally interconnected network has enabled us to launch two-way services," commented the CEO at DIDWW, Lina Zaboras. "The new outbound solution retains the same top notch characteristic as our initial core business - with quality, extensive coverage, compatibility with industry standards and full regulatory compliance, the outbound trunking solution is a truly powerful addition to our building block offering for operators."



Outbound SIP trunk management is fully self-service through the DIDWW online User Panel. Extensive options are available for custom trunk configuration, such as selecting the caller ID displayed to call recipients, applying a dial plan or routing rules on a per-trunk basis, enabling call filtering and utilizing other customization and monitoring tools.



The company's broad service offering now combines all the necessary components for telecom business, including inbound and outbound termination, and an extensive coverage of virtual numbers, making it a perfect choice for operators looking to build their mission-critical solutions and expand into new markets.



About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, API and all the necessary building blocks for the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.



The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, number selection tool, and more.



DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLA. DIDWW customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.



