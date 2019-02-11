Diesel-512 Custom Engines Now Offers Champion Blue Flame Diesel Oils

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. " Diesel-512 Custom Engines clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



With a dedicated team and quality products, Diesel-512 Custom Engines is able to provide their clients with oils and lubricants they can trust. If you'd like more information contact them at 201 Westfall Trail, Liberty Hill, TX 78642 / 512-337-6657



Champion Blue Flame Engine Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition diesel engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing.



Champion Blue Flame Engine Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



