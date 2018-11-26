Diesel Care and Performance Announces Purchase of New Facility

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2018 --Diesel Care and Performance, a Memphis based diesel parts production company started in 2004, announced today that it had purchased a new facility at 6076 Hwy 51 North in Millington, TN. Diesel Care purchased the seven thousand sq. ft. facility to add additional manufacturing space, as well as the addition of a drive in and testing location. Diesel Care plans to add up to fifteen additional employees for this facility. Diesel Care's previous expansion was the addition of a 24K facility in Memphis, TN which houses manufacturing, warehouse and administration for the industry leading company.



After an internal review of sales trends was conducted last year, The management team decided that time had come to pursue on vehicle repair as a logical path to better service the growing diesel market. Billy Williams, Diesel Care's Vice President explained it this way, " It was really just an organic connecting of the dots. Our customers requested it and we delivered."



The new facility is undergoing a 65K renovation and will be open January of 2019.