Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. Opens New 18k Sq. Ft. Warehouse to Better Service Its Customers

What began as a family owned and operated business in 2004, by founding husband and wife team, Billy and Amy Williams, has grown into one of the leading providers of diesel auto parts in the U.S. today.



The new acquisition of the warehouse, located at 3901 Thomas St. Memphis, TN, 38127, represents the culmination of a life dream realized for the business minded duo. Over just 11 years, they've come leaps and bound from their humble start as a rebuilding shop for a large parts house.



Soon after setting up shop in Memphis just over a decade ago, the Williams realized that they would need more help due to the growing demand. So they hired on three new technicians and continued to grow their business. By 2007, the company employed a staff of 10 full time workers and doing more than $1 million in business annually.



Today, they are one of the leading online providers of diesel parts in the nation, offering refurbished, top-quality diesel parts at competitive prices. Their unrivaled selection, combined with the lucrative and generous shipping and returns policy that's offered, and their unwavering quality assurance guarantee, is what has made them the overall leader in this industry.



The Williams, realizing that it was time to accommodate for their growth, decided to purchase a new 18,000 square foot building in downtown Memphis back in 2013. Construction and rehabilitation on that building has now been completed. The company is able to now boast a state-of-the-art fuel shop, modern warehouse, engine, starter and alternator rebuild shops all housed under one roof.



DCP has cemented itself as the leader in the diesel parts business with annual sales exceeding $6 million dollars.



"You always hear about people who went out and took the bull by the horns to live the American dream," explained Billy Williams, cofounder of Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. "But you always wonder if that person is ever going to you. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our committed staff and the never-ending support and labor of my lovely wife, we're happy to see this dream come to fruition, into the amazing reality that it is."



