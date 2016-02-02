Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. Technicians Receive Training on the 6.4 and 6.7L Ford Powerstroke

Millington, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. (http://www.dcpcart.com/OScart), the leader in providing factory approved, refurbished diesel parts, is pleased to announce that their technical staff has received training on the 6.4 and 6.7L Ford Powerstroke engines at a training seminar that was recently hosted in in Denver, Colorado.



The training was conducted by a former Ford engineer, Mike Clearly, and covered basic theory. It had a specific focus on the extensive training on fuel, air and oil systems with an emphasis on diagnostics and troubleshooting.



Cleary is an eight-time award-winning Ford Motor Company Certified Senior Master Technician and Powerstroke Engine Specialist. He is a founding board member of Ford Motor Company's Professional Technician Society, an organization dedicated to serving the needs of Ford dealership technicians in the United States and Canada.



Cleary has served on two separate Ford National Technician Advisory Boards, and received national recognition from Ford Motor Company for his contributions to Ford as a field technician involved in improving the 6.0L Powerstroke Engine Program. As a member of Ford's IDS (Integrated Diagnostics Software) beta team, he has provided field feedback to Ford regarding how IDS performs on Ford's newest vehicles.



Cleary is also an ASE Certified Master Technician in both the Automobile and Heavy Truck categories, as well as being L1, L2, and F1 Certified. He is also certified by the state of California as an Advanced Emission Specialist Technician, and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from California State University, Fresno. He has been a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers since 1981.



"Routine and professional training, such as the seminar that was offered by the esteemed Mike Clearly, has become pivotal in Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.'s ability to service the newest lines of diesel applications in the market today. Both sales and service staff were represented at the training," explained Billy Williams of Diesel Care and Performance. "This was one of the best seminars I attended all year. The knowledge gained will help our staff to be in the best possible position to give our customers the right answers when addressing their diesel needs."



You can learn more about Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. by visiting them online at: http://www.dcpcart.com/OScart.



About Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.

Diesel Care and Performance is a supplier of diesel and electrical items for automotive, construction and agricultural markets. The factory trained staff of technicians can rebuild injection pumps, injectors and turbochargers back to factory approved specifications and tolerances for hundreds less than buying new. Diesel Care and Performance specializes in Bosch, Stanadyne, Delphi, Zexel, and Nippondenso, just to name a few. The sales team can assist all customers their diesel needs. Dealer inquiries are also welcome.



