New Opportunities Arise from Diesel Care and Performance's New 18,000 Sq Ft. Warehouse Location

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2016 --Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. (http://www.dcpcart.com/OScart) – the leader in providing factory approved, refurbished diesel parts – is now able to fulfill more orders and provide superior service to their new and existing customers thanks to their fully operational warehouse that's situated in Memphis, Tennessee.



Diesel Care and Performance is a family owned and operated business that first opened its doors in 2004 when husband and wife team, Billy and Amy Williams, wanted to open their own auto parts and remanufacturing business. Over the past 12 years, it's grown steadily to become the leading provider of diesel auto parts in the nation today.



Diesel Care and Performance's impressive growth over the past few years left them with the problem all businesses want to have: they needed more space to operate their business, including more warehouse space and more space for their techs to rebuild diesel parts to factory OEM specifications.



Just a few months ago, they cut the ribbon on their new warehouse, a state-of-the-art facility located at 3901 Thomas St. Memphis, TN, 38127. Now the company offers the highest quality rebuilt diesel parts as well as an unsurpassed selection of the finest diesel auto parts with faster fulfillment time, thanks to this expanded operational protocol.



Diesel Care and Performance stands behind its strong commitment to quality, offering the name brand parts and OEM rebuilt parts, backed by their industry leading warranty, low cost shipping and lenient returns policy.



The new 18,000 square foot building was originally acquired in 2013, and required substantial investment and buildout before being ready for operational status. Today, the warehouse is now up and running and offers a fuel shop, warehouse, engine, starter and alternator rebuild shops at one location. This location allows for the factory-trained staff of technicians to better rebuild injection pumps, injectors and turbochargers. This also includes the ability to provide for the recently added line of Maxiforce parts within the location.



"We are thrilled to have our new warehouse fully operational," explained Billy Williams, cofounder of Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. "With this new space and our many rebuild stations, our parts storage area and our customer service center, we're able to quickly expedite online orders and rebuilds like never before. Now we are able to offer a superior level of service, something that our customer base has grown to expect."



About Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.

Diesel Care and Performance is a supplier of diesel and electrical items for automotive, construction and agricultural markets. The sales team can assist all customers their diesel needs. Dealer inquiries are also welcome.

Diesel Care and Performance is one of the largest online distributors and rebuilders of diesel auto parts in the nation with annual sales that exceed $6 million.



Diesel Care and Performance is one of the largest online distributors and rebuilders of diesel auto parts in the nation with annual sales that exceed $6 million.