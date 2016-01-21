Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. Showcased at SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas

Millington, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. (http://www.dcpcart.com/OScart), the leader in providing factory approved, refurbished diesel parts, recently attended the APEX and SEMA auto show in Las Vegas. The industry-leading event took place from November 1st – 7th, spanning the course of a week and hosting hundreds of exhibits, attracting an estimated attendance audience of 40,000.



During this time, Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. was able to showcase its elite lineup of refurbished diesel parts, as well as to underscore the benefits of their new and state-of-the-art warehouse in Memphis.



The new warehouse enables Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. to produce a higher volume of high quality diesel parts. With 18,000 square feet of space, the warehouse offers a fuel shop, large storage areas, and alternator, engine and starter rebuild shops, to help the company better fulfill demand from its customers. DCP is the current leader in refurbished diesel auto parts, generating over $6 million in revenue annually.



"Several key staff members and purchasing agents were there to meet prospective vendors. Several new vendor contracts were signed, and we will have exciting developments in the months to come on these new industry-leading products," said Billy Williams, cofounder of Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.



Each year, the nation's leading auto industry members attend the SEMA show with the intent on improving brand awareness, attracting new clients and showcasing new products and designs. Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. plans on attending next year's event to further ride off the immense success that has been realized in 2015.



About Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.

Diesel Care and Performance is a supplier of diesel and electrical items for automotive, construction and agricultural markets. The factory trained staff of technicians can rebuild injection pumps, injectors and turbochargers back to factory approved specifications and tolerances for hundreds less than buying new. Diesel Care and Performance specializes in Bosch, Stanadyne, Delphi, Zexel, and Nippondenso, just to name a few. The sales team can assist all customers their diesel needs. Dealer inquiries are also welcome.



About the 2016 SEMA Show

The SEMA Show takes place November 1 - November 4, 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road; Las Vegas, NV 89109. The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry's brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.



The 2015 SEMA Show drew more than 60,000 domestic and international buyers. The displays are segmented into 12 sections, and a New Products Showcase featured nearly 2,500 newly introduced parts, tools and components. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.