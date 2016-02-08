Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. Adds Maxiforce Parts to Its Expanding Lineup

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. (http://www.dcpcart.com/OScart), the leader in providing factory approved, refurbished diesel parts, is pleased to announce that they have added the reputed line of Maxiforce engine parts to their product lineup, enhancing a growing line of the world's most reliable diesel auto parts for their customers.



Maxiforce is an industry leader in development of engine rebuild kits for the aftermarket. This product offering expands Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.'s already extensive line of engine parts.



Maxiforce produces engine kits for Caterpillar, Perkins, Cummins and Thermoking. Maxiforce is based in Miami, Florida, but holds regional warehouses throughout the United States for service to Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.'s customers. The sales staff received training at Maxiforce during the fall of last year and are fully trained in their products and offerings.



Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. will soon roll out their new available inventory of Maxiforce parts. With expertly trained sales staff, customers will able to find answers to any pertinent questions before making a well-informed buying decision. The Maxiforce parts lineup will soon be made available in the online store for Diesel Care and Performance, Inc., backed by the warranty of one of the leading auto part makers in the United States.



"We are very pleased to announce the addition of Maxiforce parts to our extensive and growing lineup of quality engine parts," said Billy Williams, cofounder of Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. "We strive to offer unrivaled selection and the best prices available on all of the parts that we represent in our growing portfolio. The addition of Maxiforce, an industry recognized household name, is testament to our dedication and ongoing commitment to our customer base."



You can learn more about Diesel Care and Performance, Inc. by visiting them online at: http://www.dcpcart.com/OScart.



About Diesel Care and Performance, Inc.

Diesel Care and Performance is a supplier of diesel and electrical items for automotive, construction and agricultural markets. The factory trained staff of technicians can rebuild injection pumps, injectors and turbochargers back to factory approved specifications and tolerances for hundreds less than buying new. Diesel Care and Performance specializes in Bosch, Stanadyne, Delphi, Zexel, and Nippondenso, just to name a few. The sales team can assist all customers their diesel needs. Dealer inquiries are also welcome.



Visit Diesel Care and Performance online at: http://www.dcpcart.com/OScart.



About MaxiForce

Maxiforce, an ISO Certified company, is a brand devoted to manufacturing and distributing diesel engine parts for John Deere®, Cummins® B &C, Perkins® and Caterpillar® (3054-3056) engines. Our range of engine replacement parts includes the most complete Overhaul (Out of Frame) and In- Frame Kits on the market. We also offer a wide range of individual parts and components, including Pistons, Ring sets, Crankshafts, Camshafts, Oil and Water Pumps, Injectors, Gaskets, Seals, and many other internal diesel engine parts.