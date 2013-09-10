Diesel Generator International Suppliers Buck the Trend

Pontefract, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2013 --Advanced supply internationally recognised quality branded new diesel generators from top manufacturers including Cummins, Caterpillar, Perkins, Volvo, and MTU. As well as selling generators, Advanced manufacture acoustic containers and canopies in their extensive factory in the north of England. Along with containers and canopies, they produce both day tanks and bulk fuel tanks, as well as silencers, pipework, and complex electrical control panels.



In 2010 Advanced made the decision to progress into the international sales market, and today has sales offices in Nepal, Pakistan, Iraq, India, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda. Agents in these countries now actively promote Advanced’s products, distributing top quality energy generation products across the globe. This success has been achieved because of the support that Advanced supplies throughout the sales process and in its aftersales service. Products supplied by Advanced are designed and manufactured to the highest specifications, and have both style and substance. All products supplied are fit for purpose and will stand up to the requirements of the environment they are installed in.



Advanced’s warehouse and storage yard holds over £6 million of brand new generators from a variety of manufacturers, ranging from 11kVA to 2.5MVA. Once a diesel generator is sold it undergoes Advanced’s standard test procedure in a purpose built test bay on site, where clients are welcome to view their generator through its test. For generators up to 2000kVA this procedure can be witnessed by the client via a secure and private video stream online.



If you are a company that would be interested in joining the Advanced network of International Sales Offices, then please don't hesitate to get in touch and arrange a meeting with our Overseas Sales Director,



Advanced Diesel Engineering Ltd has over 20 years' history as a supplier of excellence in the power generation market, and is one of the UK's largest distributors of top quality new generators. With a large inventory of generators held in stock ranging from 8kVA to 3500kVA, Advanced provides convenience and efficiency in generator sales.



