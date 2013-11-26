Diet Dabbler Offers Exclusive Previews of Diet Plans

Mary Esther, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2013 --Searching the web for information about a particular diet plan can be frustrating, especially when all the results are advertisements masquerading as reviews. DietDabbler.com is a new site with a unique approach: buy popular diet plans, read them, and answer specific questions about them.



"I didn't want to build yet another review site," says site administrator, Matt hewZornes. "I wanted to find a way to actually help people."



When writing about a diet plan, Matthew answers common questions such as: "How does it work?" "Who wrote it?" "What will I eat?" and "When will I exercise?" Whenever possible, he includes lists of foods recommended by the diet, sample meal plans, sample recipes, details about the exercise program, and a list of pros and cons.



"I can't possibly try every diet plan myself, but I can at least read the books and answer questions about them. So what I've created isn't a diet review site, it's a diet preview site.”



So far there are only about 30 of these previews, but Matthew has big plans. Eventually it will be a diet database offering a sneak peek of every popular diet program.



“That way there are no surprises,” says Matthew. “How angry would you be if you spent $50 on a diet plan only to find out that you'll be eating nothing but broccoli?” Eventually, surprises like that could become a thing of the past.



Diet Dabbler also strives to create a community where people can rate diets and share their personal experiences. That means the actual reviews will be in the comments section.



According to Matthew, “Some diets work for some people, other diets work for other people. If you want to lose weight, my site can help you find a diet that works for you.”



To learn more, visit DietDabbler.com.