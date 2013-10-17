Different Users Can Now Use Two Versions of Jquery Slider Software with the Help of HiSlider.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2013 --In case of using the Jquery plugin and seeking for more than just one version, then the query sliders from Hislder offer the two versions everybody have been waiting for. One for commercial and the other for personal use, and if that is not enough, the personal use is free of charge.



The dissimilarities between individual type and Commercial type are that Hi Slider Personal type is completely free, but there is a watermark (HI Slider logo) on the output jQuery photo slider, so it can be used this free version for non-commercial websites. On the other hand, the commercial version eliminates the watermark.



The purchase process is pretty simple. The Commercial type can be purchased, after the hit of the buy" button in the Purchase sheet, there will be redirection to alignment sheet, complete the purchase info and fee info. Once the fee is completed, it will be obtained an internet message with registration data, including Commercial type permit coding. The Commercial type can be activated, after the purchase of the permit code for Commercial version, downloaded and installed of Hi Slider. After start the software and insert the license code in the list carton. Hit the list" button and then the commercial version it can be activated.



But in case somebody lost the registration key, it can be used the internet message address in addition to Order ID or the last five digits of the Credit Card to get access to the alignment rank. Then the alignment rank will be visible, permit key and get the invoice.



About Hi Slider

Hi Slider is in affiliation with WONDER IDEA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED that has its principal offices in Hong Kong. Cognizant of the tendency of up to date web design, they consign to the optimization and development of web design, in the wish to assist build a magnificent website with alleviating.



