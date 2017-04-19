Differio Launches Their Spring Campaign with Rabbits in Streetwear

Astoria, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --Differio, a leading fashion brand is pleased to announce they are releasing their spring/summer collection with some exciting offers. The new collection will give men the chance to show off their style and impress their family, friends, and loved ones.



The online men's clothing site standout spring campaign features their top models masquerading as urban rabbits. This spring/summer collection includes the coolest streetwear pieces to look out for in 2017 along with the launch of the freshest independent designers in the industry.



A spokesman for Differio said:" I am inviting all people who care about fashion to menswear's most exclusive masquerade party and the dress code is streetwear only. We couldn't think of a better way to release a spring collection than with rabbit-masked models drenched from top to bottom in the latest spring pieces.



While there's no denying these masks make really cool set props, Differio is on a mission to encourage men to experiment with their individual style, even with items as wild as these rabbit masks.



"If you're accustomed to mainstream men's fashion, you know these styles are usually safe and traditional, like black office slacks and simple polo shirts. What about all the fashion forward men looking for non-traditional office apparel, like mens colored jeans? This is where Differio fills that void by offering the world's most unique menswear", explained a spokesman for Differio.



Differio, who are known for taking fashion to the next level and providing exclusive men's clothing styles, promises their new collection will capture fashion lovers imagination and scream out what the fashion leaders stand for. That is, fresh and edgy menswear with great prices.



Men can expect the newest styles in clothing and accessories, including t-shirts, jeans, chinos, hats, underwear and so much more. This collection includes a variety of styles appropriate for all spring occasions, like Easter and weddings. Several familiar independent streetwear brands will be returning from last season, such as Catch Jeans and Plus Eighteen. However, keep your eyes open for some new releases by highly anticipated brands in both clothing, shoes and men's makeup.



These featured lookbook items are just a small glimpse of this season's highlights. From sequins to studs, this spring collection isn't shy about making a fashion statement that screams urban cool. Even their classic pieces are finished with ultramodern accents that aren't normally found on menswear, like the embroidered sequin shirt. Always a hub for cool denim, this season's slim and skinny jeans for men include rock-inspired accents, like the featured faded jeans with a studded waist. Additionally, some of their newest t-shirt styles include minimalist graphics inspired by America's fashion capitals, like Los Angeles and New York City – an effortless way to rock graphic prints.



Differio is transforming men's fashion with some of the most unique pieces from around the globe by independent designers exclusive to their website. You feel like you're on a treasure hunt every time you browse their new arrivals because you know you're going to find a rare item. Whether you're looking for high performance workout tank tops or just a really cool pair of bib overalls, you're guaranteed to find something that's unlike anything you've seen before in department stores. The Differio craze is real. They don't just claim to "cool" stuff, but actually sell items that make you wonder why no one's designed this earlier.



To see the latest collection, and to see why more men are turning to Differio for the best in fashion, please visit https://www.differio.com.



About DIFFERIO

DIFFERIO derives from the word "different" because they believe the world doesn't need another fashion retailer. DIFFERIO menswear online shopping aims to be both magical and meaningful, inspiring fashion lovers by being different.