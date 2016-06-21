Digabit Named a Colorado Companies to Watch Winner

Englewood, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Digabit announced today that it has been named a Colorado Company to Watch for 2016. The award acknowledges its value and impact as a growing, influential company in the state economy. Colorado Companies to Watch is an annual program that honors second-stage companies that provide valuable products, innovative services and quality jobs. This category of companies plays a large role in enriching communities by creating new industries throughout Colorado.



"It's hugely significant to get this validation from our local community," says Alan Sage, CEO at Digabit. "We made a deliberate decision as a software company to locate in Colorado because of the tech culture, the high quality of the workforce, and of course the natural environment. Digabit is committed to Colorado long-term, and looking forward to outgrowing our second-stage phase and making an even bigger contribution to the economy and the business landscape."



"We are pleased to recognize Digabit for their outstanding contribution in fueling the economic fire of Colorado. Thank you Digabit," says Sean Nohavec, Colorado Companies to Watch Board Chairman.



By focusing on second-stage companies, Colorado Companies to Watch looks not only at the growth of a company, but also at its impact and influence on the state economy, the company's industry, community, and region. The program recognizes organizations often overlooked for the critical impact they have in their respective niche industries and our state as a whole.



About Digabit

Digabit helps manufacturers solve the challenge of providing online, up-to-date technical documentation and parts catalogs for complex machinery and equipment. Its flagship product, Documoto, includes an enterprise-level authoring tool and digital storefront that puts critical technical support information on the cloud and gives users the tools they need to find the right part, order products online, and minimize machine downtime. Documoto provides OEMs and asset-intensive industries a competitive advantage in capturing increased aftermarket sales and improving customer retention.



Find out more at Digabit.com.



About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado Companies to Watch, presented by Capital Value Advisors, is an awards program honoring 2nd-stage companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The winning companies demonstrate high market performance or exhibit innovative products, and the 50 annual winners make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and community partners from across Colorado.



For more information on Colorado Companies to Watch, visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org.



Contact Digabit:

Josh Darnell

josh.darnell@digabit.com

303-305-0411