Digiarty Announced 2020 Best 4K Video Compressors That Deliver a 4:1 Compression Ratio

"With the fast transition to 4K/HD and even higher resolutions and frame rates in the future, videos become larger in size and harder to deal with. Efficient compression is essential to next-generation video playback, storage, and distribution," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "Having been providing HD and UHD video processing solutions for years, we feel responsible to offer options that our customers can rely on to compress 4K videos to smaller, no compromising of detail or color."



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe tops the list for its 40%~90% visually lossless compression ratio. It allows customers to resize H.265, MOV, ProRes, MKV, AVCHD, MP4, MTS, any videos from any 4K lens, including 4K DSLR, DJI drones, Gopro, mobiles, etc. and recently, it adds full support for 8K 7680 × 4320 resolutions. The full implementation of advanced codecs like HEVC codec and VP9 delivers up to twice the compression efficiency of the current H.264 standard while the built-in High Quality Engine and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) processing reserve details even at very low bitrates.



Moreover, the 4K video compressor is powered by Level-3 Hardware Acceleration tech - the industry-leading real-time HD/4K hardware-based compression technology built on Intel QSV and Nvidia Cuda/Nvenc. It offers enough processing power for 4K-and-beyond HDR/VR resolutions @ 60fps, 120fps, and higher, making the compression significantly faster (~5x faster) than the nearest competitor at any compression ratio (lossless or lossy).



"WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe has a special compression algorithm that delivers high-efficiency lossless/lossy video compression solutions. It's designed and optimized for compressing 4K and higher resolution video/image content." added Jack Han, "It delivers lower bitrates and smaller file sizes without sacrificing viewing quality, speed or requiring traditionally large computational resources."



Other tools landed in 2020 top 4K video compressors include:

* Handbrake

* Clipchamp

* Convert.Files

* Freemake Video Converter

* Any Video Converter



Pricing and Availability

