Digiarty to Last 2014 Black Friday Gift Offer Round 1 Until Nov.24 with All WinX Lineup

Digiarty Software Inc., a company looking to balance entertainment facilitation with affordability, gets the jump on many vendors by offering a 75% off WinX Black Friday Gift Pack days early involving almost the entire WinX lineup and featuring DVD backup, video conversion and multimedia playing on Windows OS. Meanwhile, it announces today that it decides to extend the deadline of the first-stage giveaway for 4 days, until November 24, 2014.



"We'd like to show our gratitude to all people supporting us." said Angie, Market Manager of the company with heartfelt thanks, "More than turkeys, we spare you up to 75% from the gift-included pre-Black Friday promo".



She and all the members from Digiarty invite people of all circles to: http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



WinX Gift Pack bundles the following programs:



-WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: known as the fastest DVD ripping software for Windows users, designed to convert any DVDs to digital files accepted by PC, Mac, tablets, mobile phones, USBs, smart TVs and game consoles and rip DVDs to AVI, MPEG4, H.264, WMV, M2TS, FLV or MOV videos, allowing adding external subtitle (.srt) files and selecting forced subtitles;



-WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: a robust video utility mainly for converting ultra HD 4K and 8K videos, HD camcorder or Blu-ray videos like MKV, M2TS/MTS, as well as standard videos AVI, MP4/H.264, MPEG, WMV, MOV, M4V, FLV, DivX, Xvid, VOB, RMVB, 3GP, ASF, WebM and more; fitting any videos for Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV), Android (Samsung Galaxy S series, HTC, Kindle Fire, Google Nexus series), Microsoft (WP8, Surface Pro, Zune), Sony (PSP, PS3, PS4, Xperia), and so on.



-WinX DVD Copy Pro: able to copy and clone normal DVDs or slightly damaged DVDs to blank DVDs, ISO image files, MPEG2 videos or DVD folders without quality loss, allowing main title copy while keeping original video tracks and 5.1-channel AC3/DTS Dolby audio.



-DAPlayer: A useful player helping enjoy Blu-ray/DVD movies and HD videos on PC, but the gift is only offered to the first 30 buyers of this Pack per day.



It's already known that Digiarty is giving away WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, the flagship product before the holiday. "Most people are predisposed to freebies at Black Friday, so we change the deadline of deal from November 20 to 24 to benefit users in a wider range up to the hilt. Shoppers are enabled to download a ZIP file directly without any condition. Participants can choose to share it with friends on Facebook or Twitter if applauding it, which is optional." Angie added.



Besides picking out the top 5 Black Friday Software Coupons, the multimedia software company is now drawing up a plan for the next phase of giveaway that is supposed to be unlocked on the 25th.



Price and Availability



Everybody is feted around 2014 Black Friday. In addition to the giveaway of DVD ripper, users can get the all-in-one WinX Black Friday Gift Pack at $40.95 only, saving 75% from the regular price. There are a lot of other discounts. All can be ordered now!



