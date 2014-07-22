Digiarty Brings MP4 to WebM Free Conversion Feature to Its Video Converter

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2014 --For the purpose of providing versatile solutions for video conversion, Digiarty Software concentrates on realizing diverse transformations among more and more input and output video formats and enables users to free convert MP4 to WebM for HTML 5 videos to improve users' experience to play HTML5 videos in browsers.



As one of the most universal formats, MP4 can be directly used for HTML 5. But it is the patented and non-free format and MP4 HTML 5 videos are probably inaccessible without licenses from individual patent holders.



Comparing with MP4, WebM, an open source and free video format developed by Google, is recognized as a pretty effective format used for HTML 5 videos on PC, notebook and mobiles. It is a new media container format based on Matroska. Google combines its own-developed VP video codec technology combine with the open Ogg Vorbis audio to form a new media container format.



Google says that WebM addresses the unique needs of serving videos on web. Users can play real-time WebM videos with high quality on any devices very smoothly because of its small size and highly efficient bandwidth usage. Now, it is supported by mainstream browsers like FireFox, Google Chrome, Opera, IE, Safari and YouTube.



According to the suggestion of Digiarty Software, the best solution to access HTML 5 video in MP4 format on browsers Firefox, Chrome and Opera without any charges and licenses is to free convert MP4 to WebM.



WinX Video Converter is a completely clean and free video converter specially designed for fast and easily converting videos in popular formats, MP4 to WebM, MP4 to AVI, AVI to MOV etc, with high image quality. Users can get a straightforward interface after downloading WinX Video Converter. Click Add Video icon to add MP4 video and select PC General Video – WEBM Video in Output Profile window. Finally, Hit RUN button and free MP4 to WebM conversion will be finished only a few minutes later.



For details, please check: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/free-mp4-to-webm-converter.htm



