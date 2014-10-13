Digiarty Doubles Conversion Speed of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe 5.5.0

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Digiarty Software Inc. today releases the under-the-hood version of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, making a great leap to 5.5.0. The updated version delivers a superfast conversion speed that significantly doubles that of the former version. The increased operating performance is also reflected in converting MKV, AVCHD, AVI and any other videos to the recently marketed Apple iPhone 6, larger iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Note Edge and even the imminent iPad Air 2. This is announced as the largest update this year and the most prominent acceleration ever.



"The success of today's speed boost is attributed to the history-making kernel enhancement." said Jack, President of Digiarty Software, "According to our test on converting a same video file to iPhone H.264, the FPS of V5.0.10 is 41, while it reaches 76 FPS in the current version, which is almost 2 times faster." He continues, "There are many factors influencing the video conversion time, such as the source file size, the output format and the configuration of computer. Another test shows an amazing 309 FPS by using 8-core CPU. The converting speed is in the top spot now."



To experience the 83x real-time faster conversion speed of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, existing customers are invited to update to the latest version 5.5.0 for free from

http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/



Speed increase is not the only content in the release. The company also has added new HEVC (H.265) profiles and improved the encoding parameters of H.264, making the software faultlessly compatible with Windows 7 (32 and 64 bit), Windows Vista, Windows XP, 2003, 2000, NT, 98 and even the future Windows 9 or 10. The HD video transcoding program comes into service in the following aspects:



* Convert between any video formats, including MKV, AVI, WMV, MPEG, FLV, MP4, H.264, H.265, Google TV, WebM, Vpx8 and Blu-ray videos (M2TS/MTS);



* Offer 410+ ready-made profiles such that videos can be made playable with portable devices, such as iPhone, iPad, Samsung, HTC, PSP, Xbox, Apple TV and WP8;



* Help download videos from internet for further use;



* Enable to make photo slideshow videos, add SRT subtitles, trim/crop/expand/merge videos, etc.



The video converted by WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is as clear as the original one due to some high-end technologies. And the completely reformed transcoding engine working together with multi-core CPU and Hyper-threading technology makes the processing speed absolutely competitive. Mac video converting software with the same functions is also available.



Pricing and Availability

Despite of the original price $49.95, the well-received video converter with new HEVC support and skyrocketed video converting speed is affordable to any users at $29.95 only from Digiarty 2014 Autumn Promotion. It also comes with a family-licensed version that can be used on 5 computers. The company leaked a possibility of giving away WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe (latest version) later this month and suggested users to stay tuned.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS (10.10 included) and iOS (8 included), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.