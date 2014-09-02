Digiarty Exposes Best VLC Alternatives for PC and Mac to the Public

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Digiarty Software (www.winxdvd.com), a famous multimedia software developer, is setting about refining its well-received desktop multimedia player DAPlayer – one of the best VLC alternatives for Windows. In the mean time, it has picked up top best VLC media player alternatives for both Windows and Mac operating systems through rigorous comparison and filtering. After side-by-side comparison, KMPlayer, MPlayerX and other four media players are selected. Detailed information about these media players are presented to assist people to choose a suitable player program.



To dig deep into the best free VLC alternatives to Mac and PC, please refer to this page

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/vlc-alternative-for-mac-windows.htm



VLC media player is the best known media player. It is welcomed because it is free, cross-platform and it's capable of supporting various audio video compression methods and file formats. However, complaints about VLC media players should not ignored. "Many people are getting sick and tired of VLC. So this is why we research and develop a VLC alternative and compile other top VLC alternatives ." said Danny, Manager of Digiarty's Product Development Department.



Overview of DAPlayer – one of the best VLC alternatives for Windows:

DAPlayer is a free, easy-to use and multi-purpose video/audio player software for Windows. It is specially designed to play audio, video including music CD, mainstream video formats, HD videos, Bluray, as well as DVD video. Besides common video formats (say, MPEG1/2, WMV/ASF, AVI, MOV, RM/RMBV, OGV, FLV, MP4, H.264, M4V, and WEBM.) and 1080P HD videos (M2TS, AVCHD, TP, MPEG-TS, EVO, MKV, AVC, MOD, etc.), VLC alternative DAPlayer is welcomed due to its ability to free play homemade and commercial DVDs and Bluray independently. This media player is equipped with high quality audio system, supporting up to 8 channels audio system, mix audio to 2 channels headphone and surround sound.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows (8), Mac OS X (10.10) and iOS (8), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.