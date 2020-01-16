Digiarty Gives Away Top DVD/Video Solutions for Easier Movie Playback After Windows 7 to 10 Upgrade

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --When Windows 7 reaches End of Life on Jan 14, 2020, a quarter (26.6%) of the world's computers is still running it. They will have to upgrade Windows 7 to 10 to avoid the heightened threat of cyberattacks. To ensure uninterrupted ability to play DVD and 4K/HD videos on the upgraded Windows 10, today the leading Windows multimedia solution provider Digiarty Software is giving away its welcomed WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.



Only 50 free copies of each product are given away every day. Plus, there is a chance to win a $139 Windows 10 Home operating system. Take the chance to get a free copy before Feb 20, 2020, at https://www.winxdvd.com/windows-10/



After Microsoft ends support for Windows 7, continuing using the outdated software will put the PC and laptops at greater risk of cyberattacks. Microsoft urges users to upgrade to Windows 10 to stay safe. However, once upgraded to Windows 10, Windows 7 users will lose a variety of commonly-used features such as Aero Glass, built-in Games, and Desktop Gadgets. Among the most important of these removed are the Windows Media Center and DVD playback ability.



Digiarty Software understands that Windows 7 users may feel overwhelmed by being unable to watch DVDs, 4K, and some HD videos as easily as they previously did and therefore gives away its flagship DVD ripper and 4K video converter.



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum - a leading DVD ripper for Windows 10, 8.1/8, 7, and earlier that can make a DVD playable for Windows Media Player. It will easily convert region-locked discs, encrypted titles, homemade, and tough DVDs to MP4, AVI, WMV, MPEG-4, MOV, Xvid, and 350+ built-in profiles for PCs, Windows phones, tablets, game consoles, etc. With the unique support for Intel QSV and Nvidia NVENC/CUDA GPU acceleration, users can watch any DVD on WMP Windows 10 within several minutes, no third-party DVD players for Windows 10 required.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe - a strong 4K video converter that will convert MKV, MOV, AVI, MP4, videos in any incompatible formats to Windows 10 when the updated Windows Media Player lacks the codec. It is equipped with HEVC, Prores, DivX, Xvid, H.264, VP9, 60fps, 8K resolution, GPU acceleration, and other latest technologies to transcode videos from iPhone, GoPro, DJI, DSLR cameras, other modern devices for smooth playback on Windows 10 without stutters or no video/audio problems.



Moreover, when the diehard Windows 7 fans prefer to face the cybersecurity risk and inferior performance, Digiarty keeps its DVD/video solutions secure and tamper-free, enabling fast transcoding speed and quality results.



Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, normally priced at $67.95 and $59.95 respectively, is given away for free. 50 licensed copies are given out every day on a first-come, first-served basis. Besides, every user will have a chance to win $139 Windows 10 Home. The event kicks off today and runs through Feb 20, 2020. Everyone is invited to visit the Windows 10 upgrade campaign.



