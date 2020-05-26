Digiarty Gives Away WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to Free Backup Old DVD Collection

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2020 --Digiarty Software, the bellwether in multimedia software industry, today officially kicks off the worldwide giveaway of full licensed WinX DVD Ripper Platinum for everyone who has the demand to make a digital copy of old DVDs for better organization or space-saving storage. This event is on a first-come-first-served basis, with 500 free copies each day before June 19, 2020. Seize time to bring this freebie home at the special offer page: https://www.winxdvd.com/new-dvd-release/index.htm



"Old DVDs always put you into a dilemma. Your current baskets, drawers, cabinets or floor-to-ceiling shelves can't hold any new disc. What to do with your old DVDs?", Said Sarah Wang, vice president of Digiarty Software. "Mostly, the physical disc doesn't mean a lot to you while the interior content does. DVD ripper comes for this reason, helping you backup old DVD content digitally to save space and to recycle DVD disc for other purposes.".



Main Features of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum



- Any DVD disc is supported. Insert classic DVDs or newly-released DVDs with bad sector, scratches, slight warpage, 99 titles or oversized file, and the right title will be auto detected instantly attributing to the built-in DVD analysis core, main title check mechanism and constant algorithm optimization.



- Support up to 4 DVD copy modes and 350+ preset profiles. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum enables users to 1:1 clone old DVDs to ISO image, backup DVD to MPEG-2 file, or copy DVD main/full title with all video/audio/subtitle tracks. This tool can also be used to rip DVD to MP4, H264, HEVC, MKV, iPhone, Android, game consoles, etc.



- No.1 resulting quality. Quality is king. WinX knows that and develops High Quality Engine, coupled with Deinterlacing and cutting-edge DVD compression engine to yield highest possible quality with proper size balanced.



- No.1 fast speed. WinX is the second-to-none option to backup large DVD collection thanks to the unique level-3 GPU hardware acceleration to expedite DVD conversion up to 47x real-time speed, 5 mins to rip a full DVD as long as the hardware configurations are superior, as well.



The DVD ripping software, normally priced at $67.95, is now 100% free, no participation fees or any other service fee. Alongside giveaway, there is another photo contest with awesome gifts free to win, including NAS, large-sized DVD shelves, The Lord of the Rings trilogy DVD box set, etc. Free win the license code and join the sweepstake here: www.winxdvd.com/new-dvd-release/index.htm



About Digiarty Software, inc.

With over 13 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use multimedia software apps based on Windows and macOS. It makes easy work of free DVD ripping, DVD copy, DVD burning, 4K/HD video conversion, video processing, online media download, recording, media playback, iPhone file management and more for movie/music addicts, handset owners, video game players, etc.