Digiarty Gives Review of Some Free Android YouTube Downloaders and Converters

Above all, Tubemate YouTube Download is highly recommended by Digiarty as the No.1 free YouTube downloading app for Android, in view of the fact that it allows Android users to free download videos from YouTube to SD card on Android devices for watching HD YouTube videos on the handsets whenever possible. It is an emerging and compelling Android YouTube downloader APK because it is quickly accessible and easy to use. At a size of 2.37 MB, it can be downloaded on many third-party websites, instead of Google Play (formerly Android Market).



As to the best YouTube converter for Android, namely, the top-rated video converter that will facilitate playing various YouTube videos on Android, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is listed. It well combines the free YouTube video downloading function with its exquisite video format conversion feature as a Windows-based program.



It allows any users to free download various quality of 3GP, FLV, WebM and MP4 videos from YouTube before they are fit and fed to Android tablets and mobiles. With the most intuitive design and about 200 Android profiles, it downloads and converts YouTube videos to Android Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 3, 10.1, The New HTC One, Google New Nexus 7, Amazon Kindle Fire HDX and so on! Superior to most other video utilities, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe merges video downloading and converting into one single process, instead of carrying out the two processes separately.



Digiarty also specifies the input YouTube video formats and resolutions, as well as the output formats supported by WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. For example all the YouTube video formats, including MOV, MPEG4, MP4, AVI, WMV, MPEGPS, FLV, 3GPP and WebM can be the source.



YouTube Video Resolutions Supported by the Android Video Converter:

1920x1080 (Full-HD): Galaxy Tab, Galaxy S, PC

1280x720 (HD): high-end Android devices

640x360: general Android devices

320x240: low-end Android devices

640x360, 854x480(FLV): Android 2.1 and over

(the resolution options of YouTube videos should depend on the quality of the uploaded video and your device)



It includes a vast of output profiles related to Android devices, such as HTC pads, Samsung Pads (Samsung Note 10.1 and tab 7.0 included), Amazon pads (Kindle Fire HDX 7/8.9 included), Google pads (New Nexus 7 included), Huawei pads, Lenovo pads, Acer pads, Asus pads, etc; HTC mobiles (One series included), Samsung mobiles (Galaxy S3/S4/S5 included), Huawei mobiles, Acer mobiles, Lenovo mobiles and Xiaomi MI-2.



