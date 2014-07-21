Digiarty Indicates Its Confidence in CD/DVD Ripping Legalization in UK

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --Digiarty Software Inc., a comprehensive multimedia program trailblazer, indicates its confidence in CD/DVD ripping legalization in UK. At the same time, it wishes to soothe British citizens with detailed media format shifting solutions after the decriminalization of ripping DVDs to MP4/AVI/WMV/MOV videos on Windows/Mac computers. The DVD backup solutions also apply to the DVD owners in many other countries for personal and fair use.



"Thousands of people copy legitimately purchased content, such as a CD to a computer or portable device such as an iPod, assuming it is legal. This move will bring copyright law into line with the real world, and with consumers' reasonable expectations," expressed in the press release of UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO), which has planned to legalize CD/DVD ripping in Britain. The majority, including lawmakers, showed their favor.



"We hope more people can keep up with the digital age with joy," said Jack, CEO of Digiarty, "and we are positive about the prospect of legal DVD backup." However, the cruel fact is that the CDs and DVDs are still entangled with physical copy protections, so it is still not an easy task to play DVD movies and videos on iPhone, iPad, Android tablets and phones. To address the shortcoming, Digiarty leans in offering the corresponding solutions:



* WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: It helps users rip legally owned DVDs to hard drive in the file extensions of avi, mp4, wmv, mpg, mts, mov, flv, etc., or to the video file types playable on iPhone 5S, iPad Air, iPad Mini, Apple TV, Samsung Galaxy S5 (mini), Tab S, note 3, Amazon Kindle Fire/Fire Phone, HTC One M8, WP8, Surface and so on; assists in backing up DVDs with main titles/merged titles, selected language tracks or forced subtitles, cutting video clips and removing unwanted areas of images. The output file size is reduced without sacrificing perceptible video audio quality. The Super Encode Engine based on MMX- SSE & 3DNow! and Hyper-threading tech and "Yadif Double Frames" De-interlacing Engine contribute to fast and convenient on-the-move movie enjoyment.



There are also editions for ripping and converting DVDs on Mac: http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-for-mac/



* WinX DVD Copy Pro: Different from the DVD converter, it is mainly for cloning DVDs to DVDs, DVD folders, ISO images or MPEG2 video files without any quality loss. It supports copy-protected DVDs and severely scratched DVDs, so is especially suitable for people desiring to copy classic, latest and precious discs without worrying about bad sectors, scratches, dirt and minor cracks. It also bonus features such as DVD burning, ISO image mounting, DVD chapter backup and audio extraction.



In spite of the possibility of legalization of DVD backup in UK and more countries, Digiarty suggests DVD owners paying attention to related regulations and rules in their countries before ripping and copying DVDs on PC and Mac.



