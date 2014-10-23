Digiarty Kicks off Pre-Halloween Deals 2014 for DVD Ripping and Multi-format Playback on PC and Mac

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --Digiarty Software, a devoted multimedia entertainment simplifier, kicks off the 2014 pre-Halloween deals to spur the promotion at the dawn of the thrilling yet infusive festival. The activity starring a 50% off ("lowest-priced") WinX DVD Ripper Platinum discount begins from October 17 to 31. The featured DVD ripper has been polished up today with profiles for iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3, and the Mac edition is further compatible with OS Yosemite faultlessly.



"You think we are jumping the gun by setting up the sales so early? No, you may be wrong." said Angie, Market Manager of Digiarty, who explained the main intention is to assist more families in getting geared up for the flexible Halloween movies enjoyment in advance." She and all the members from the company sincerely invite film junkies to join in the sales.



For Windows: http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/halloween.htm



For Mac: http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/halloween-mac.htm



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the best-selling and full-fledged DVD backup software developed by the company. It is famous in global market for the fast DVD copy speed from the get-go by supporting multi-core CPU, Hyper-Threading Technology and the optimized configuration for i5 i7 CPU & Super Encode Engine based on MMX- SSE & 3DNow!.



It produces videos from DVDs with unmatchable video and audio quality. Generally, it works in the flowing ways:



1.Make discs less damage-prone by ripping them to hard drive as AVI, MP4, H.264, WMV, MPEG, M2TS, MOV, FLV, etc.;



2.Enable even the new horror movie DVDs to be playable on tablets, mobile phones, laptops, smart TV, game consoles, etc.;



3.Always update to support new portable devices, such as Phone 6 (Plus), iPad mini 3, iPad Air 2, Samsung Galaxy Note Edge, Note 4, Galaxy S5 mini, Tab S, HTC One M8, Desire 816, Surface Pro 3, Amazon Fire phone, Sony Xperia Z1/Z2/Z3, Asus MeMo Pad 7 and Huawei Ascend P7;



4.Provide four quality-lossless and high-efficient DVD (to ISO image/DVD folder/MPEG2 file) copy modes;



5.Allow users to adjust video/audio parameters, implant external subtitles, and edit videos by merging, cropping and trimming.



"If you are not a DVD collector, you can choose other offers from the same sales page, like WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe discount and our 5-in-1 Halloween Gift Pack for DVD ripping, cloning and burning, SD/HD/UHD video conversion, online video downloading and audio/video streaming." Angie added.



Pricing and Availability

Anybody can bask in Digiarty's 2014 Pre-Halloween deals and get favorable DVD and video software at lowest price. Especially, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (or DVD Ripper for Mac) costs $29.95 only as the full version supporting free life-time upgrades and technical support. It comes with a family-friendly edition that can be used on 5 computers, available at $39.95 now.



About Digiarty Software Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in facilitating the playback of multimedia and backup of DVDs, based on Windows (8), Mac OS X (10.10) and iOS (8). Its technology and applications bring great convenience to a broad range of groups, families and individuals. Its business scope covers DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app and so on across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices.



More information is available at http://www.winxdvd.com/