Digiarty Offers Free DVD and Video Conversion Tools to Support COVID-19 Online Class and Home Quarantine

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --Digiarty Software, a company focused on various video solutions, is giving away its flagship WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign is to help teachers convert DVDs/video content to present to students during remote classes, help people upload home vlogs to the web, and let movie fans watch DVDs on portable devices...



"As the COVID-19 virus has continued to dramatically impact schools, families, businesses, etc., we have received requests asking if we can provide various video conversion solutions", said Jack Hand, CEO of Digiarty Software, "We know we have to help. We're doing our part by giving away two of our flagship products to help people go through COVID-19 self-quarantine and online learning."

The giveaway will mainly answer two demands:

1. Teachers and workers who need to post videos to the internet;

2. People who regard DVD movies as the best cure for boredom.



Anyone who needs the solutions can feel free to get a free copy before April 25, 2020:

https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/

https://www.winxdvd.com/event/dvd-ripper.htm



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum - a leading DVD ripper that supports region-locked discs, encrypted titles, homemade, old, science DVDs, and any video discs. It will convert DVD to widely-supported MP4, AVI, WMV, MPEG-4, MOV, and 350+ built-in profiles for internet, cloud services, online video sites, emails, phones, tablets, etc. It's one of the fastest DVD ripping tools which is able to rip a full-length DVD within 5 minutes on an advanced computer.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe - a strong video converter that will convert videos in MKV, MOV, AVI, MP4, any formats. It's equipped with the latest codec library like HEVC, Prores, DivX, Xvid, H.264, VP9, 60fps, 8K, etc. Therefore, it's able to transcode videos from iPhone, GoPro, DJI, DSLR cameras, other modern devices into any target format, device, and platform. The built-in GPU acceleration tech will speed up the conversion to 5x faster.



Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, normally priced at $67.95 and $59.95 respectively, is given away for free. The event kicks off today and runs through April 25, 2020.



About Digiarty Software Inc.

With more than 13 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has been specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, iPhone management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world.