Digiarty Releases VideoProc 3.9 with New M3U8 to MP4 Feature and iPhone 12 Support

Digiarty Software Inc., the world-leading multimedia software developer, has launched so far the reforged version of VideoProc through the October 2020 update. Version 3.9 has added a new M3U8 extracting feature, new iPhone 12 support and more.



The rebuilt VideoProc 3.9 sets the benchmark for high quality video software that can meet more multimedia entertainment needs in one single program. The update details are as follows:



1. It newly supports extracting any M3U8 streaming videos.

Many video streaming sites are using UTF-8 encoded M3U8 (HLS) format to save traffic and provide high quality video for flexible and easy live streaming and broadcasting. The new feature of VideoProc enables users to extract types of online or streamed M3U8 (.ts) movie streams and to additionally convert M3U8 to MP4 format that has better compatibility and can be widely accepted. It supports as many M3U8 source websites as possible, helps analyze the URL of M3U8 files directly and combines a large number of TS video files into one file. Videos can be saved while preserving the original quality.



2. It offers a new way to enjoy more movies and music on Apple iPhone 12.

Apple's iPhone 12 with world-changing 5G technology, singular new design and overhauled chip is arriving just today. VideoProc 3.9 has prepared all adaptive profiles specifically for new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini and iPad Air 4. It offers an effortless way to convert videos and audios and unlocks a new world of possibilities for seamless and wireless playback on the Super Retina XDR display. The company also indicates that it plans to add supports to the upcoming Sony PS5, Xbox Series S, DJI Mavic 3, FPV drone, Osmo Pocket 2 and other new gadgets and next-generation technologies in the first place.



3. It rebuilds the unique hardware accelerated processing algorithm.

VideoProc is famous for its innovative Level-3 Hardware Acceleration which can make use of CPU and GPU resource of user computers fully and intelligently. Now this hardware accelerated processing algorithm has updated to a great extent such that it can help edit and convert videos (even 4K/8K ultra HD videos) faster and more stable than ever before.



All these updates make VideoProc a new and improved video editing software application for Windows and Mac. It is also ready for further improvements and innovation.



Pricing and Availability

Any new visitors are entitled to enjoy the Halloween promotion to get both a discount and an extract HALLOWEEN coupon for the up-to-date VideoProc for Windows or Mac. The lifetime license is available at $37.95 only until October 31, 2020.



Get the coupon at: https://www.videoproc.com/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video audio editing, converting, recording, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated vast user base all over the world and evolved to be the prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com.



