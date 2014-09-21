Digiarty Rolls on Transcoding MKV to MP4 Video for Coming OS X Yosemite

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2014 --Since free converting Matroska (MKV) to MPEG4 video on Mac does not simply mean change the file extension from .mkv to .mp4, Digiarty Software Inc., a dedicated multimedia software developing enterprise, rolls on the specific solution even for the coming Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite. According to the source, MKV videos can also be converted for playing on iPhone, iPad, Android and PC with the best video/audio quality.



The demand of a free MKV to MP4 video converter keeps high in years, and Digiarty explains the reasons like, "MKV is still out of reach of iPhone, iPad, iPod and Android tablets; MP4 can stream H.264 videos (like flash videso and YouTube videos), whereas MKV cannot unless you use webm compression and HTML5; a HD MKV file is always too large in size to store, transfer and share". What's more, the fact shows that some HD videos are not compatible with the latest Mac operating systems any longer.



For the step-by-step guide and more information about free transcoding MKV to MP4 video on OS X Yosemite, please read: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/convert-mkv-to-mp4-on-mac-free.htm



Upon this, a trustworthy and free video converter that turns MKV to MP4 on Mac OS X Yosemite is much needed. However, seldom MKV video converters dare to guarantee 100% quality maintenance in MKV to MP4 conversion process, even including some commercial programs. WinX Video Converter for Mac is recommended in this respect, for keeping the original audio video quality makes it more outstanding since quality loss is the big concern of many MKV to MP4 conversion searchers.



The Video Converter for Mac is the best free video converter for Mac users to convert HD MKV videos to MP4 videos totally free to some portable device accepted ones. It excels at not only transcoding the Blu-ray video MKV to MP4 on Mac, but also converting HD camcorder video formats or standard videos like AVI, WMV, MOV, MPEG and FLV while offering 15-20x real time converting speed and allowing for video editing and parameters settings.



Apart from this freeware, the developer introduces an ultimate edition of HD Video Converter for Mac for advanced users who desire to play MKV videos on iPhone 5S, iPod Touch 5, iPad Air/Mini with Retina Display, Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini, Kindle Fire HD, PSP, WP8 or other devices directly. It is 32x real-time faster and is preset with as many as 381 output profiles to meet various video conversion needs more flexibly and conveniently. It is an all-in-one video tool also featuring YouTube video downloading, photo slideshow making, live video recording and editing functions.



Pricing and Availability

For autumn promotion, WinX HD Video Converter for Mac, the most professional program to convert MKV to MP4 video on Mac (OS X Yosemite), is undergone an about 35% off discount from September 15, 2014 at

http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/autumn-promo-mac.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows (8), Mac OS X (10.10) and iOS (8), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.