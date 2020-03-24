Digiarty Rolls out Free WinX Video Converter on Windows 10 with 100% Success Rate

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --Today, Digiarty announces a major update for WinX Video Converter, pledging a smooth 4K/HD video conversion with 100% of success. This update mainly focuses on a significant meliorate on its core techniques to enhance the compatibility with Windows 10, raise the video converting speed comprehensively, and increase the stability of the software itself.



As the end of Windows 7 support, a substantial proportion of users have no alternative but to upgrade to Windows 10. It's inevitable but unfortunately sometimes video converters no longer working issue comes with Windows 10 upgrade. More specifically, the video converting programs loads properly but followed by various issues depending on the app. For example, some open source converters load but lock up on loading a file at halfway, some freeware randomly crash or refuse to convert videos after an uncertain amount of time, or even some free video converters won't load at all.



The upgraded WinX Video Converter refines the core algorithms and completely fixes the potential incompatibility with Windows 10, so that users are able to convert 4K/HD videos on Windows 10 with 100% success rate. Besides, the free video converter for Windows 10 also achieves an overall enhancement related to conversion ability, speed, and output file quality.



Primarily, WinX Video Converter improves the ability on video conversion, supporting to convert any videos between 420+ profiles, like MKV to MP4, AVI to MOV, MKV to H.264, VOB to MPG, HEVC to H.264 etc. And with the unique GPU acceleration technology, WinX Video Converter is able to invoke Nvidia® or AMD graphic cards to ease the burden of CPU on Windows 10, boosting 4K/HD conversion frequency to 200fps averagely.



This newly upgrading video converter for Windows 10 is also able to achieve a delicate balance between output quality and video file size. Thanks to the embedded High-Quality engine and "Yadif Double Frames" De-interlacing engine, WinX Video Converter is capable of optimizing image quality dynamically, and refraining from disgustful issues like choppy video playback on Windows 10, dropping video frames, or grainy images etc. Also, by calling upon the intraframe and interframe coding algorithms, along with advanced entropy encoding, users can remove the temporal and spatial redundancies without destruction on content elements. In this case, videos can be reduced to an reasonably small size but with highest output quality reserved.



Price and Availability

WinX Video Converter is available on Windows 10/8/7 for free without any bundle or the like. And during the Digiarty campaign (valid before March 31, 2020), users also have the chance to win advanced version license, which helps unlock more functions and convert videos even faster with higher quality. Share the campaign page to Facebook or Twitter to get the giveaway license of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.



