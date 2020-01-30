Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --As foldable era begins, laptops, mobiles, and PCs with bendable displays start piling into the market. To fix the possible hiccups of black bars and other unpleasant visual experience when playing videos on displays of different aspect ratios, Digiarty Software delivers the next-gen multimedia solution for foldable screen-based devices, allowing users to convert videos into 21:9, 16:9, 4:3, and any dimensions with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.



At the just-closed CES 2020, foldable and dual-screen laptops grabbed a lot of headlines. The global PC major Lenovo is among the first to the market with the world's first foldable laptop 'ThinkPad X1 Fold'. Other folding-screen models unveiled include 13-inch Dell Concept Ori and Intel's 17-inch 4:3 OLED tablet Horseshoe Bend. In fact, foldable screens began to gain popularity when the first real folding phone was revealed at 2019 CES and through the rest of the year, Samsung, Huawei, TCL, and Motorola all unveiled their own folding smartphones. With foldables, mobiles and PCs can transition between different sizes and shapes. That presents several challenges.



When a PC or mobile folds, the display changes with different aspect ratios and there is a greater chance that users will notice black bars and uncomfortable video playback. For example, watching a typical 16:9 video on a foldable screen like Galaxy Fold will result in significant black bars. To help customers dive into the amazing foldable PCs and mobiles with the best visual effects, Digiarty has gone a step further and rolls out the best solution to convert video to foldable mobiles with its flagship 4K video converter.



The software is packed with a full toolkit to fix the resolutions and dimensions to make sure the size of the video is correct for the hardware. Users can flexibly adjust the aspect ratios of videos to 21:9, 16:9, 4:3, 3:2, 2:1 and more dimensions to fit square, widescreen displays, or portrait frames. It takes clicks only to resize and scale videos in almost all formats, including 4K/8K HEVC, MP4, AVI, MKV, AVHCD, MOV, WMV, and more. There are ready profiles for 420+ devices to convert videos to the perfect settings for Lenovo, Intel, Samsung, Huawei, iPhone, Android hardware. The built-in Level-3 Hardware Acceleration and High Quality Engine will resize the videos fast yet with high output quality.



"As a leading provider of multimedia solution, we have always been committed to being the first to offer the video playback ability on any of customers' device," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software, "As foldable is now becoming a new trend of the key technologies on phones, tablets, and laptops, Digiarty's support for foldable screens will give our customers peace of mind, knowing that they always have the best visual experience before the adoption of foldable screens becomes further entrenched."



