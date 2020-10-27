Digiarty Rolls out Ultimate Approach to Resize Video via WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2020 --Digiarty Software, Inc.(WinXDVD) is proud to announce a significant update for its flagship product, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, to compress and resize 4K/HD/SD video, driving users to achieve a good balance among video size, quality and speed. The latest version 5.16.1 also gets revamped with new profiles for iPhone 12 (Mini/Pro/Pro Max) and iPad Air 4. Users can save and watch more 4K/HD videos on 64GB iPhone 12 with smaller space consumption.



"4K content pipeline has already transitioned from a steady flow to a rushing river since more and more devices support 4K recording.", said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software. "But the large size of 4K video brings users countless troubles in video uploading, storage and playback. Our video converter comes for this reason and aims to resize 4K video in ultimate way, with size, quality and speed well-balanced.".



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a feature-packed video converter and compressor, specially designed for users to convert and compress videos with size, quality and speed all well treated:



1. Convert all types of 4K/HD/SD videos to HEVC, H264, MP4, FLV, WMV, etc. formats with higher compression efficiency to resize video.



2. Trim, crop and lower parameter settings (resolution, bit rate, frame rate, etc.) to further compress 4K Ultra HD/1080p full HD video, up to 50% - 70% size off.



3. High Quality Engine and Yadif Double Frames De-interlacing Engine ensure minimal quality degradation during compression, virtually identical to the original quality.



4. Advanced Level-3 GPU hardware acceleration tech offloads compute-intensive 4K reducing task from CPU to GPU to relieve CPU burden and to improve compressing speed up to 5X faster than contenders.



5. Convert 4K/HD/SD video to 420+ devices, such as iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max, iPad Air 4, iPad Pro, Xbox (One/360), Samsung Galaxy (S20), Huawei, Sony, Google Nexus, Kindle Fire, PS5/4 etc.



WinX also features the knack to merge video clips and add external subtitles to resulting video for customized video sharing and enjoyment on new iPhone 12, iPad Air 4. Its Mac version is also available for Mac users to resize 4K video on MacBook, iMac and Mac Mini.



Pricing and Availability

Despite of the original price $45.95, the highly acclaimed video compressor with new iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4 profiles support is affordable to any users at $29.95 only from Digiarty 2020 Halloween special offer. And WinX offers a great Halloween special pack with 4 featured products covered priced at only $49.95, up to 75% price off.



About Digiarty Software, Inc. (WinXDVD)

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, macOS (11 Big Sur included) and iOS (14 included), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including 4K video converter, free video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.