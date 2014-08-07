Digiarty Runs 2014 Back to School Giveaway Online: Mobile Video Converter as Main Push

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2014 --Digiarty Software Inc., a customer-oriented multimedia developer enterprise famous for DVD ripper and video converter, today launches the 2014 Back to School Giveaway to warm up a new school season in advance. A $49.95 mobile video converter program is the main push of the activity and is being awarded to students, teachers, educators and parents all over the world. Digiarty's school return giveaway is valid before September 30, 2014.



A mass of companies have sponsored back to school deals, but some are just gimmicks. However, "education should be the foundation and key of national development." said Jack, President of Digiarty. This opinion has been reflected on the government behaviors this year: the Obama Administration has proposed key investments in education, and North Carolina's General has finalized a $21 billion spending plan most for education and decided to raise pay for public school teachers by an average of 7 percent, according to WTVD-TV. Therefore, Digiarty tries its utmost to help parents and students trim expenses through donating the video software.



WinX Mobile Video Converter is a trustworthy video and movie transcoding utility targeting mobile users of different circles. Reported as the first choice of Android mobile owners, it is designed with the function of converting any kinds of videos to fit Samsung, Google, HTC, Amazon, Motorola, Lenovo, LG, Huawei, Acer, Asus, Xiaomi and Meizu phones and tablets that running Android OS. For example, one can convert AVI, MOV, WMV, FLV, AVCHD (.mts, .m2ts) and MKV to New HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S Series, Note 3, Google New Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire playable videos. Certainly, it can also be applied to Apple iPhone, iPad and iPod, as well as Microsoft Surface, WP8 and Zune.



This back to school gift is a helper for teachers and parents to avoid inappropriate and unsafe contents online by offering the offline video playback on mobiles for kids. Unhealthy ads and parts of movies can also be filtered by trimming. It can also assist students in language learning because it allows selecting a desired language track and adding an external subtitle file. Users do not have to worry about malicious, viral and advertising plug-ins at all.



To get more people benefited through the school returning deal, the company also cuts the price of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum down by 50%, which can be downloaded in either the edition for Windows or for Mac. More excitingly, an all-in-one Back to School Gift Pack is the most valuable and favorable option to realize DVD ripping/copying/burning, movie and image format converting, video editing, online video downloading, and multimedia file streaming.



Pricing and Availability

Regardless of the regular price $49.95, WinX Mobile Video Converter (Windows Edition) is now free for EVERY teacher, student and parent in the run-up to Back to School peak. It is available with a registration key once the visitor clicks the "Get License Code" button and following the instructions. Now the Digiarty Back to School Giveaway 2014 is already online and will last to September 30.



