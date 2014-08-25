Digiarty Software Gears Up for Release of iPhone 6 and Triggers DVD Movie Ripper Giveaway

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --It is widely rumored and strongly believed that Apple will release iPhone 6 on September 9, 2014. Digiarty Software Inc, a world-famous multimedia software developing company, gears up for the imminent milestone and pulls the trigger on an unprecedented DVD to iPhone ripper giveaway for offline movie enjoyment on supposed iPhone 6 with the leaked specifications (on Amazon) of 4.7-inch screen, 130 x 65 x 7mm dimension and 113g weight. The giveaway is open to all and is valid from today to Sep.15.



The main purpose of this activity is to prepare all iPhone 6 owners-to-be for high definition DVD movie enjoyment in offline and portable way. WinX DVD to iPhone Ripper is a function-concentrated and stunning technical backup for the new iOS 8 gadgets. It operates by ripping DVDs to iPad, Apple TV, iTunes or iPhone (6) supported video/audio formats with concordant video resolution, aspect ratio and frame rate while supporting both homemade and copy protected DVDs for fair use.



Ripping DVD to iPhone 6 video is one of the must-have ways to transform the new iOS 8 device into a cutting edge tech gear. According to a video leaked by known Apple leaker Sonny Dickson, "Apple could have a reversible USB cable up its sleeves for iPhone 6. If it is true, the converted movies can be transferred to the smartphone for playback more flexibly.



The software being given away has self-explanatory presets such that users can select any desired profile for iPhone, iPad, iTunes or Apple TV easily. Another prominent feature is the fast speed brought about by Hyper-threading technology, optimized MMX SSE SSE2 SSE3 CPU instructions and the support for multi-core CPU. According to Digiarty, it doubles the speed of many common DVD to iPhone rippers while maximally keeping the original image and sound effect.



The WinX DVD to iPhone Ripper giveaway is also helpful in the following aspects:



* Converting a DVD to a MP4, MOV or M4V video that can be played by QuickTime on Mac

* Extracting music from a DVD and saving it as MP3, AAC or AC3 ringtone for iPhone

* Adding downloaded SRT subtitle files to the existing subtitle track

* Making stylish videos by trimming, cropping and merging.



For more iOS products prepared by Digiarty, please surf:

http://www.winxdvd.com/products-ios-software.htm



Pricing and Availability

To advance shoulder to shoulder with Apple Inc., the developer of WinX DVD to iPhone Ripper is giving away it regardless of the regular price $29.95. Everyone visiting the following webpage is enabled to get either the Windows or Mac edition for free before Sep.15, 2014:

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/iphone-ripper.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows (8), Mac OS X (10.10) and iOS (8), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.