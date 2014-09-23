Digiarty Software Greatly Improved to Bypass Solid Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD Copy Protection

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Digiarty Software discloses today that WinX DVD Ripper for Mac and Platinum version are capable of fully supporting Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD backup on the basis of technicians and users feedback. Once Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD released on September 9, Digiarty Software, a leading multimedia software company, embarked on the improvement of the DVD Rippers and gathered many experts and users to test its ability to copy the DVD. Finally, it is proved to be able to perform Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD backup on Mac and Windows successfully. Thus, people can play the DVD movie on portable devices anytime and anywhere, such as iPhone 6(Plus), Samsung Galaxy Note 4/Edge.



Captain America: The Winter Soldier becomes a smash hit. It earned $714,083,572 at the box office worldwide. The DVD release is undoubtedly a piece of good news. To fight against illegal use, copy protections are applied in this DVD. However, it also prevents DVD owners from copying Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD for DVD movie collection and better storage. According to DVD copyright laws in many countries, it is legal to copy and rip their own DVDs for personal and fair use.



Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD backup requires a professional DVD copy program. Coming with various copy protections, say RCE, CSS, Sony ArccOS, UOPs and Disney copy protection, this DVD becomes a hard nut to crack for some DVD copy programs. According to users’ complaints, some software fails to load the DVD information, or stops/crashes the copy process halfway. Another common issue is the output file is out of order. Fortunately, practice has proved that WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and Mac version can fully support for Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD copy. DVD copy can be finished in ten minutes.



With this tool, Captain America 2 DVD owners can perform the following operations effortlessly:



-Copy the main/full title content of the DVD, or 1:1 clone DVD to ISO image file/ DVD folder;

-Rip DVD to regular formats, like MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, MKV, MPEG, FLV, M2TS, etc.;

-Rip DVD to popular devices supported formats, such as Apple iPhone 6(Plus), Samsung Galaxy Note 4/Edge, Android tablets and smartphones, Sony, Microsoft, etc.;

-Extract audio file from the DVD for particular purpose;

-Edit the DVD video by merging, cropping, expanding, trimming, and disabling subtitles or inserting extra subtitles.



The High Quality Engine ensures the output quality. And support for Multi-core CPU and Hyper-threading technology guarantees that Captain America: The Winter Soldier DVD can be backed up with fast speed. Besides copying Captain America DVD, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and Mac version are also available to copy Disney DVD Frozen, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire DVD, Monsters University DVD and so on.



Pricing and Availability

The original price of WinX DVD Ripper for Mac charges $45.95. However, it costs $29.95 for 1 PC at Digiarty Software Autumn Deals. And $39.95 only for 5 PCs. Everyone is welcomed to enjoy the special discount before September 30, 2014. Moreover, Digiarty also offers a WinX Autumn Gift Pack for Mac at 60% off discount. This pack can meet the multiple needs of customers, including ripping and copying DVD, converting SD/HD video and downloading YouTube online video, etc.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows (8), Mac OS X (10.10) and iOS (8), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.