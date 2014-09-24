Digiarty Software Supports Ripping Latest TV Series DVD to iPad/iPhone/Androi D Devices

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Aiming to offer the best DVD/Video conversion solution, Digiarty Software updates its DVD ripping function to support converting latest TV series DVDs to portable device, iPad Air/Air 2/Mini 2, iPhone 6/5s, Samsung Galaxy S5/Note 3, HTC One, Kindle Fire, Surface Pro/Pro 2 etc.



Read user guide to rip popular TV series The Vampire Diaries DVDs:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/rip-dvd-the-vampire-diaries.htm



Results of online questionnaires point out that most TV series addicts are willing to purchase DVDs to enjoy full seasons and episodes without ads and lounging in front of TV in case missing TV series airtime. Some interviewees said that they have the needs of ripping TV series DVDs for the following reasons:



* Play TV series on iPad/iPhone/Android and other OS devices during trip.

* Backup TV series in case DVDs are scratched or broken one day.

* Collect episodes of several DVDs together as one track.



"DVD ripping software is essential to rip TV series DVD. However, we can often hear complaints from users that rippers they download cannot meet their requirements, for example, no needed output formats, errors to rip latest encrypted DVDs, slow to convert." said Jack Han, Digiarty CEO "So, we improve our DVD ripper, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to rip any latest TV series DVDs correctly in a simple and fast way for giving users a enjoyable time to watch favorite TV series on iPhone/iPad/Android devices."



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is specially designed for quickly ripping any DVDs (even latest encrypted) to a wide range of video formats, MPEG, AVI, MP4, WMV, MOV etc, for PC/Mac and directly transfer DVDs to mobile devices, like iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S5. With this professional DVD ripping software, users can copy main/full titles of DVDs to a single MPEG2 file for gathering episodes together. The versatile editing tools allow users to add subtitles for TV series, crop and trim videos. The advanced options to adjust parameters, bitrate, resolution, ratio aspect, channel etc, are provided as well.



Price and Availability



New attractive autumn promotion has been launched from now to September 15, cutting the price of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum from $59.95 to $29.95 (50% off).

For details: http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/autumn-promo.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software Inc. devotes to developing the most advanced DVD/video conversion and backup solutions and providing best support and sales service. Since establishment in 2006, it has owned an accomplished multimedia software system, including DVD ripper/Author/Copy and HD Video converter and received a lot of good reviews from customers all over the world.