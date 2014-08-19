Digiarty Software Unveils User Reviews of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to Public

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --Today, Digiarty Software, a famous multimedia software developing company with huge customer base, jubilantly unveils parts of genuine user feedbacks to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the birth of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, since the company recently is "bombarded" with commendatory mails especially on the DVD ripping software.



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has accompanied Digiarty for a half decade, and the absolute majority of users feel satisfactory with the outcome it brings, "I have had WinX DVD Ripper for some time now, at least 5 years. I am very happy with the product and have had no problems or issues with the program, and it has always performed magnificently", an existing user expressed in the Email to Digiarty Support Team. Some buyer gave special praise for the backup speed, "thank you so much for developing the DVD ripper, and this soft has very speedy conversion."



This program is also paired with a Mac edition, and there is a movie fan who owns a DVD library of 8,435 movies uses the Windows edition on his PC and the Mac edition on his 27" iMac. The company explains the reasons of the popularity and credibility of such product:



- Why Is WinX DVD Ripper Platinum So Widely Used?

First of all, it has come a long way for the basic DVD backup needs, helping rip DVDs to hard drive, iDevice (such as iPhone and iPad), Android mobiles, WP8, game consoles, tablets, Facebook and YouTube friendly videos, and convert homemade or commercial DVDs from discs, folders or ISO images to AVI, MPEG (1/2/4), WMV, MOV, FLV, M2TS/MTS, TS and other video formats that can be played on PC or Mac.



Besides, compared with many similar products on the market, it has 2 time faster conversion speed and greater update frequency to always meet users’ up-to-date needs. With high-end technologies, it keeps the output video/audio quality as the same as in the original DVD. It has hundreds of profiles to select as the output such that no personal parameter setting is ever required. Those are the reasons why people prefer WinX product.



- How Does Digiarty Retain Clients?

Digiarty is a customer-oriented company that always holds the Customer First Principle. There exists an industrious and professional Technical Support Team in the company trickling down to every user by answering questions and providing p2p teleservices. In addition, the company provides 30-day money back guarantee and life-time free upgrades to all owners of full licensed the software.



As far as the DVD ripping software is concerned, it is designed with extra features delicately, including cloning DVDs to ISO files or DVD folders, adding external subtitles, selecting forced subtitle track, merging movie titles, cropping and trimming videos for better user experience.



Pricing and Availability

Notwithstanding WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is winning so many hearts and minds, it is available at an extremely affordable price. More unbelievably, due to the ongoing 2014 summer promotion, it is open to new user at $29.95 only, or alternatively a license code usable on 5 computers. Please get it at



http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/summer-promo.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.