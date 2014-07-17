Digiarty Updates Go-to DVD Ripper and Video Converter with 20 More Android/PC Profiles Each

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --Digiarty Software Inc. a prestigious multimedia software development company, has fueled the growth of its top-rated DVD ripper and video converter (both Windows and Mac editions) via a major update recently. Added with new profiles, the programs now can rip DVDs and convert videos to fit Samsung Galaxy S5 mini, Galaxy Tab S, Google Chromecast, HTC One M8, Amazon Fire phone, Microsoft Surface Pro 3, Fujitsu and Aquos.



The update covers nearly all the best sellers of the company. Until now, the number of built-in profiles of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum or WinX DVD Ripper for Mac has reached above 370 in total, compared with 350 in the past, and that of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe or WinX HD Video Converter for Mac has increased to 381. Users can find the profiles of Samsung and HTC devices under "Android Pad" and "Android Mobile", acquire that of Chromecast in "PC General Video", and that of Fujitsu and Aquos in "Android General Mobile Video" on the UI of the software.



"Most iOS and Android mobiles and tablets support only a limited number of video formats," said Danny, Manager of Digiarty’s Product Development Department, "among them, we recommend H.264 and MPEG4 as the optimal output formats for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S5 or HTC One, because such formats have good compatibility and compression ration and deliver rational output file sizes. Differently, AVI and WMV(2) video formats are more compatible with Surface tablets". "We hope our frequent updates can make us keep abreast with industrial changes and fulfill a wider range of needs." He added.



- Features of the DVD ripper of Mac or Windows include:

Digitize one’s personal life by turning Digital Video Disks (DVDs) to video/audio files; rip DVDs to iPhone, iPad and Android friendly videos on PC/Mac; convert DVDs to AVI, MP4, WMV, MPEG, FLV and so on; convert DVDs to UDF ISO images, DVD folder and MPEG2 files with selected or all language/subtitle tracks while keeping original video and audio quality.



- Features of the HD video converter or Mac or Windows include:

Free the users from the format restrictions for better enjoying movies and music; support 320 input video formats and 381 output formats; convert ultra HD videos, multi-track HD BDAV, M2TS, MKV, AVCHD, TrueHD, MTS and MPEG-TS videos, as well as standard videos AVI, MP4, M4V, FLV, DivX, Xvid, MOV, RM, RMVB, VOB, ASF and more; enable to download online videos, make photo slideshows, add SRT external subtitle files and crop/trim/expand/merge videos.



Pricing and Availability

Registered users can get all of the DVD ripping and video converting software programs updated to the latest versions to enjoy new features and improvements free. Others can get them at up to 70% off discount from the deals:

http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, Video Converter, DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.



