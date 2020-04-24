Digigram Presents IQOYA Guest Preview: A Simple Way to Stream Remote Broadcasts During Challenging Times

Grenoble, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2020 --During these challenging times, digital broadcast expert Digigram is standing tall and adapting its operations while following government directives. The company's first steps were to safeguard its employees' health while ensuring the continuity of the company. Currently, Digigram is preparing for the future return to normal working conditions.



It has been approximately one month since the entire Digigram team began working remotely, while remaining fully operational to ensure the continuity of its radio and TV activities. Meantime, Digigram is providing the best solutions to make its customers' lives easier.



Introducing IQOYA Guest Preview

In light of the coronavirus situation, Digigram decided to accelerate the release of its smart and equipment-free solution for home broadcasting: IQOYA Guest Preview.



IQOYA Guest Preview is a light remote broadcasting solution that does not require any equipment or software installation. It is a simple web-based solution for conducting remote interviews of guests, anywhere they may be.



IQOYA Guest Preview turns their web browser into a 2-way codec. The solution provides a connection link to journalists working remotely. From their PC or smartphone, journalists can get immediately connected with their studio with broadcast-quality audio.



IQOYA Guest Preview requires no app installation, no download or specific settings. Of course, the signature audio quality is embedded as always. It's simply a smart and reliable alternative to operating from remote locations while respecting lockdown orders.



Digigram will continue innovating and offering the best of professional audio as the company has done since 1985. For more information on IQOYA Guest Preview, please visit https://www.digigram.com/audio-over-ip/iqoya-guest/ or contact the Digigram sales team: sales@digigram.com



About Digigram

For over 30 years, Digigram has developed innovative digital systems that make modern broadcasters rapidly evolving operations more efficient, more reliable and more effective. Used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters and industrial users all over the world, Digigram's sound cards, audio processing software and pioneering IP audio technologies are designed with a consistent attention to quality and reliability. Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information is available at http://www.digigram.com.