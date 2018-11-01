Digital Agency Coach Mandy McEwen Reveals Her Process for Attracting High-Paying Clients in Free Masterclass

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2018 --Mod Girl Marketing, a leading digital agency offering modern marketing consulting, has opened registration for its brand new Masterclass training: How to Attract High-Paying Clients With 1 Simple Process. Founder and CEO Mandy McEwen is going live to share the step-by-step process she developed that allowed her to scale her business on 2 upcoming dates: November 7, 2018 at 11am PST / 2pm EST and November 8, 2018 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST.



When she founded her digital agency nearly a decade ago, McEwen found herself working around the clock for low-paying clients. "I had no set process for how I would attract a certain type of client, or how to communicate with the client, or what to sell the client," explains McEwen. "And because of this, I was stressed out and never really had financial peace of mind."



Knowing she needed to change things if she truly wanted to scale, McEwen developed a process that allowed her to 10X her revenue - going from $500 projects to $5,000 retainers. "I quickly realized that there was a better way to run and scale a digital agency. I devised a process for scaling by only working with clients who were more than happy to pay me what I was worth, and now I'm sharing that exact process in my brand new, free Masterclass."



In addition to running her own digital agency, Mod Girl Marketing, McEwen helps thousands of marketers and business owners exceed their goals through free resources, growth programs, and her Facebook community, Mod Agency Insiders. She has been named a Top 10 Best Agency Growth Coach for 2018 by BloggerLocal and a Top 8 SEO Expert by Search Engine Journal.



On November 7th and 8th, McEwen will outline her simple process for attracting high-paying clients and show attendees how they can implement it in their own business right away. In this live Masterclass, McEwen will reveal:



The powerful and simple "positioning" tactic that will instantly make you stand out from your competition



The easy "free offer" you can start leveraging right now to get targeted prospects interested in your services



The best way to start generating highly targeted leads to your "free offer," even if you have a shoestring budget



McEwen has hosted numerous live Masterclass trainings over the years, and consistently gets feedback from attendees about how valuable they found them. Timothy Dodd, an attendee of one of McEwen's recent Masterclasses, says, "Mandy is the real deal!!! The thing I love about Mandy's teachings are that you walk away with information that will absolutely help you grow your business." Another attendee, marketing agency owner Bridget Mahovlic, says, "I have attended several of your Masterclasses - love the inspiration and information you provide us!"



In this brand new, 90-minute Masterclass, McEwen will once again share her proven processes and tips for growth with marketing entrepreneurs and consultants from around the world. Plus, those who join the Masterclass live will also receive McEwen's proven "Questions to Ask Prospects" script that she uses to turn 85% of her warm leads into paying customers.



Join Mandy McEwen, Founder and CEO Mod Girl Marketing, on Wednesday, November 7th at 10am PST / 2pm EST or Thursday, November 8th at 4pm PST / 7pm EST to get discover how you can implement her 1 simple process in your business and start attracting high-paying clients today.



