Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --There's a new global business in town and it's new office is located in none other than living rooms, kitchen tables or more likely, that extra bedroom once called the guest room. Not only is Entrepreneurship on the rise in 2016 but having home-based business is on the top of the list. Digital Altitude launched its first Affiliate program in late January and has been experiencing exponential growth, attracting entrepreneurs all over the globe. They are expected to grow by at least 300% in just the first half of 2016.



Why the draw? With the unlimited casual days, schedule flexibility, overhead cost savings and conveniences of technology so many businesses, both traditional and not are turning to a home based business model.



"I don't have to fight any traffic, when I'm hungry I simply walk across the house and into my own kitchen and when I need a break I can step out and take the dogs for a run." says Stephen Bell, Affiliate Marketer for Digital Altitude. "For the most part, every conversation I need to have can be done over Skype, Google Hangout or the phone."



One of the fastest sectors you'll want to keep your eye out for is in in the digital marketing space and it involves the digital marketing of info products. Digital Altitude just release it's hybrid marketing compensation plan which allows Affiliates to market a professionally branded suite of both information products and live events exclusively using the world wide web.



Chief Operations Officer Mary Dee explains, "We offer an ideal space for Global Entrepreneurs. They own their own business but we provide them with the products, marketing tools and handle all of the fulfillment to the end user. Our appeal is to either party- those who want to learn behind the computer screen or show up to a live event and learn in person. Each Affiliate works their own hours and they can still take up to a 45% commission on anything they sell or refer. No one pays 45%. We can afford to do that because everyone works from home."



To show Digital Altitude's passion and commitment for growth, their point of entry is so low that anyone can join for just $1. To find out about how to be a good fit for being a home based business entrepreneur visit www.6stepdigital.com.



About Digital Altitude

Digital Altitude is a premier online provider of sought after marketing and branding info products and live events. The company offers the highest commissions in the industry, unparalleled leadership and world class online marketing training.



For more information visit www.DigitalAltitude.co.



Press Contact:

Email: press@digitalaltitude.co