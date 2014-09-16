Digital Annual Report Maker Is Available for Business Users to Create Interesting Reports

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --The conventional method of engaging readers with static PDF reports is fast turning obsolete and corporate organizations are now seeking new and more intriguing ways to create annual reports. The digital annual report maker by Flipbuilder.com allows business owners to embed multimedia files within the reports. The company claims that it will help businesses add value to the original reports and promise an engaging reading experience for clients. As a signature move, FlipBuilder.com has added a page turning effect to the reports.



The company has brought out a comprehensive solution on creating and maintaining annual reports through on a cloud platform. The feature will allow users to add updates and make instant changes in the reports. The Flip PDF by FlipBuilder.com also makes way to publish the online annual report digitally to the cloud host.



With more and more people using mobile devices to access online information, FlipBuilder.com has taken radical measures in providing crispier experience on mobile devices. The company believes that now is the time for companies to reconsider their respective strategies on annual report publishing and lay more impetus on mobile device users. On a similar vein, FlipBuilder.com now makes it possible to mete out better services on devices like iPhone, iPad and Android phones and tablets. The owner of the site recently said, “Mobile devices are catching the fancies of more and more people. Ours is an endeavor to exploit the litany of mobile features towards making report publishing better.”



Social Media including Facebook and Twitter has become an integral part of social media campaigns of different websites. The Flip PDF by FlipBuilder.com has been integrated to both these major social networking giants to provide easy access to readers on social media platforms. The manager of the site threw some more light on the significance of social media on the digital annual report. He said: “The social media is changing the lives of many around the world. Integrating Flip PDF to social media is an attempt to make annual reports available to a larger reader base.”



About FlipBuilder.com

FlipBuilder.com is a dedicated platform for digital publishing. The company specializes in converting static PDF files into interactive online flipbooks. The company is known to offer simplistic yet powerful online reading options.



