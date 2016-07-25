Digital Coupons Continue to Grow Fueled by Higher Mobile Adoption

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --There has been a great surge in demand for digital coupons in recent times. When analyzing the trend it is evident that the two most important factors that contributed to this growth are, economic recession in the United States combined with an increased consumer interest in mobile technology and devices.



In terms of numbers it is estimated that 31 Billion eCoupons will be redeemed worldwide in 2019, up from 16B in 2014 and there will be 1.05 Billion mobile coupon users worldwide by 2019, up from 560M in 2014. More than 57.5% of US Internet users have redeemed a digital coupon or code at least once in 2016 and is expected to reach 59% by 2016.



The use of coupons and offers not only entice the consumer into taking actions, but it also helps brands to track consumer preferences and patterns. A study by Leo J. Shapiro and Associates revealed that major consumer base of digital coupons comprised of young married couples with disposable incomes. Clothing and Apparel is found to be the most active category, which these couples shop from when searching for new offers and deals, while Food & Beverages rank second in the list.



